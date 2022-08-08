100 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1922
The average man in Baltimore may expect to lie to slightly more than 51 years of age, according to tables of expectation of life just compiled by the Department of Commerce and to be published soon. The average man's expectations of life in Maryland generally is slightly more than 53 years; in the aggregate, the Baltimore man may expect to live slightly more than 54 years, the Maryland man generally a little over 55 years.
While peach growers around Frederick report a complete crop failure for this year, orchardists in the vicinity of Thurmont and Emmitsburg claim a normal and in some cases a bumper yield. J.W. Kelbaugh, a well-known peach grower of near Thurmont, says he had a good yield.
Clyde Fletcher, arrested here and given a hearing before Justice August T. Brust in Police Court last night, is wanted at the Marine camp at Quantico for desertion and for several other military offenses, it was learned last night. Fletcher was arrested for being disorderly around Courthouse Park about 1:30 o'clock yesterday morning by Officers Painter and Bowen.
Frederick city's 1922 canning season will be ushered in Tuesday, according to announcements made today. At least two of the three local factories — the Monocacy Valley Canning Company and the Frederick City Packing Company — will start operations Tuesday, while at the third — the Colt Dixon Packing Company — it was not certain when the season's work would begin.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1972
The digital archives for this date are not available.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 2002
Approximately 10,000 letters, packages and other expressions of support for firefighters killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will leave their storage place at the Frederick Junior Fire Co. station today to be delivered to the New York City Fire Department. The letters were sent by people throughout the world "to assist families of fallen firefighters" and to express sympathy for the unprecedented loss of 344 New York firefighters, said Ronald Slarnicki, executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Since Sept. 11, Mr. Slarnicki's foundation, based in Emmitsburg, has collected the New York-bound letters at the request of New York State Fire Administrator Jim Burns. But the mass of letters quickly outgrew the staff and storage space and he appealed to other local groups "to help us in a Herculean effort."
Concerns about noise and safety have led Mount Airy officials to propose banning motor scooters and some moped-style vehicles in town, but critics say the ban would rob teenagers of fun and abolish an efficient mode of transportation. The town has an existing ordinance banning dirt-bike motorcycles, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from public roads.
