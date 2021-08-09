100 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1921
The Middletown Memorial Committee met Friday to discuss plans relative to the erection of its large $50,000 Memorial Hall, money for which is all in hand with the exception of a few thousand dollars. The old Methodist Church Building, situated on West Main Street and purchased some time ago by the committee with the view of remodeling it, will be disposed of, following the purchase of a new site in the business section of the town.
Probably the oldest fisherman’s club in the state is the Forest and Stream Club of Westminster. Organized in 1874 and reorganized in 1909, its membership is limited to 60. The club will hold its annual encampment at its clubhouse on the Monocacy near Detour, from Aug. 11 to 17, inclusive. Twelve fishing, trap and camping contests, with prizes.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1971
The third annual Brunswick Potomac River Festival will be held Aug. 13, 14 and 15, and the Brunswick-Potomac Foundation Inc., sponsors of the event, have promised that everything that brought more than 6,000 people to the first two festivals, and much more, will be available. Congressman Goodloe Byron, a physical fitness enthusiast, will lead a hike along the Appalachian Trail, from Gathland State Park to Weaverton on Aug. 14.
Living alone has become a modern-day development in Frederick County. Many unattached men and women in the local area, who would have no alternative in former years but to reside with relatives or friends, have now found it possible to support themselves and have their own living quarters.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 2001
Many area residents with heat-related ailments have been treated at hospitals over the past several days, and the stifling weather has been especially hard on asthmatics, authorities said. Relief is on the way Friday night, according to meteorologists, but the blistering heat wave is expected to continue today. Wednesday’s high temperature in Frederick of 97 degrees marked the third straight day of upper-90s readings.
The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously agreed to delay action on a residential development plan until research is done to ensure that the project that will not disturb potential grave sites near Woodville Cemetery.
