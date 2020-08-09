100 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1920
What might have been a very serious fire on the Seeger farm, near New Midway Saturday afternoon, was averted by hard work on the part of neighbors who literally dragged a burning straw stack away from a stack of unthreshed wheat, the latter about 10 feet from the barn.
The deal in the sale of the Dahlgren estate on South Mountain, recently reported, for a Catholic institution, has failed to materialize and the place has not been sold, according to a recent report.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 2000
A proposal to close the county's mountain roads in the Frederick City Watershed during the winter has hunters and hikers up in arms lambasting the county roads office for trying to take the Catoctin Mountains preserve away from them. If the Frederick County Commissioners approve the plan, locked gates will block about 10 miles of county roads with the first snow forecast.
The chance to save a familiar row of downtown facades has improved since the owner took steps to stabilize four buildings on the verge of collapse and slated for emergency demolition. The building owner, Maggie Kline, hired a construction company to build scaffolding to support the facade while the rear portions of the building are removed.
