100 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1921
There are in Maryland 603,473 persons or 52.1 percent of those over 10 years of age, working at gainful occupations, according to a report received yesterday from the Census Bureau at Washington. The percentage of the population over 10 at work in the country, as a whole, is over 50 percent.
The Potomac river, which was nearing the flood stage Tuesday, due to rains during the past two days, reached its highest early yesterday evening and had started to recede late last night, after having reached a height of seven feet above normal.
An ingenious thief paid several visits to the cellar of a residence on West Third street, recently, and succeeded in getting away with a goodly turn of coal each time. Recently members of the family noticed for several mornings traces of coal on their sidewalk, directly in front of the cellar opening. Becoming suspicious, the owner looked over his coal pile in the cellar and was surprised to find that a considerable quantity had disappeared. It was also discovered that the thief had removed the cellar window and found access to a well-filled cellar of coal.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1971
Reapportioned plans for the General Assembly, completed Tuesday by a special legislative committee, divide Frederick County into two senatorial districts and three delegate districts, four of which overlap into Washington, Carroll and Montgomery counties. Sen. Charles Smelser gave sharp criticism to a southeastern county house district which, he says, is strongly weighed in favor of Montgomery County. “This is the worst mess I have ever seen,” said Smelser. “It looks like a piece of cheese with a mouse on one side and a mouse on the other.
Frederick Countians will have to wait six months longer than expected for the opening of the cancer research center at Fort Detrick, according to a schedule released this week by the National Cancer Institute. If no difficulties arise in developing a program for research and in obtaining the private contractor, which will operate the program, the center may open in mid-July, Dr. James A. Peters, NCI’s deputy scientific director of etiology, said Tuesday.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 2001
A horde of Urbana High School football fans made the trek from Frederick County to watch the Hawks play in the Class 3A state championship game at Byrd Stadium on Friday. Brent Sheets traveled considerably further. Sheets flew in from Chicago to watch his nephew, Urbana defensive end Travis Sheets, and the rest of the Hawks try to win their record-setting fourth straight title and 50th consecutive game. He wasn’t disappointed as the Hawks beat Patuxent 7-6 to become the first high school team in Maryland to ever win four consecutive crowns. “Worth every penny,” said Sheets when asked if his trip was worth it.
Paul McCartney called him “my baby brother.” A fan thought him quiet and nice and powerful. Musicians and music lovers on Friday mourned the death of George Harrison, the quiet Beatle, who fit in famously, if not always happily, alongside his more colorful band mates. “I am devastated and very, very sad,” McCartney told reporters outside his London home. Harrison, at 53, the youngest Beatle, died Thursday at a friend’s Los Angeles home after a battle with cancer.
