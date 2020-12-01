100 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1920
Dr. Howard A. Kelly today reported his own son, Howard A. Kelly Jr., to State Game Warden E. LeCompte in Baltimore for a violation of the federal game laws. Young Kelly, according to his father, shot two swans from an aeroplane. This is a violation of the federal laws, but Dr. Kelly’s son protests that he did not know there was a law prohibiting the shooting of wild fowl from aeroplanes.
Morgan Henley, of Mount Airy, killed three hogs on Monday, the total weight being 1,148 pounds. One of the hogs weighed 469, being the largest porker in that section. The others weighed 348 and 331. The hogs were 15 months old.
Making a very lucky escape from death, Elmer K. Ramsburg, well-known farmer and poultry man, was run over by a Fordson tractor while at work in the field he was plowing on his farm near Utica. Mr. Ramsburg has had the tractor for only a few weeks, and it is thought that the accident was caused by not being thoroughly experienced in its operation.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1970
Frederick will host the 1972 Women’s Olympic Trials in track and field, according to area track coach Jack Griffin. The city’s bid was accepted by the U.S. Women’s Olympic Committee at its meeting Monday, Griffin said. The meet will take place in July of 1972 and feature the top women runners in the country.
Nine newly elected county officials, including an entirely new board of county commissioners and sheriff, will be officially sworn in today by Clerk of the Court Ellis C. Wachter and take over the reins of government.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 2000
A trailer carrying 150 Christmas trees detached from a pickup towing it Thursday afternoon on eastbound I-70 at Mussetter Road and spilled the trees into the road. The trees were headed to Baltimore from Romney, West Virginia.
A seniors apartment project received the blessing of the Frederick County Commissioners on Thursday, allowing them to be funded by Maryland multi-family housing bonds. Spring Ridge Senior Apartments won the approval on a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. dissenting and Commissioner Jan Gardner absent.
From The Drumming Log, by Jim Gilford: The combination of good hunting weather on the opening day of 2000-2001 firearms season and the abundance of white-tails has set the stage for another large deer kill in Frederick County. Last year, hunters bagged more deer in this county than in any of the state’s other 22 counties.
