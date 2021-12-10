100 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1921
After a successful crusade had been conducted against slot machines and “punch boards,” and after the city had been rid of these devices objectionable to the church element which looks upon them as gambling devices, Frederick seems to have suffered a relapse. “Punch boards” are being operated everywhere. They are to be seen in stores, soda fountains and other places of business. They seem to be quite numerous and to be doing a flourishing business. And rumors are afloat that slot machines are being operated at different places in the city.
Brookside Farm acquired an outstanding hog, Prince of Ebartal, sired by Willetts Orion Prince, who sold about a year ago for $1,000. He carries in the first floor generations of pedigree to National Grand Champion 1919-1920; also one of the two most famous Duroc sows of the breed.
On the Pythian Castle Alleys, the Lewis A. Rice team won two games out of three from the Ox Fibre team and won the match by 23 pins.
Edwin S. Zimmerman, near Pearl, slaughtered seven hogs on Tuesday that weighed a total of 2,426 pounds. Eighteen cans of lard were rendered. David Brunner was head butcher.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1971
A petition requiring signatures of not less than one-third of the landowners affected by plans for a $5 million watershed project that would encompass more than 90,900 acres of land in the western part of Frederick County has evoked citizen response, both pro and con. The Catoctin Creek Public Watershed project, a soil conservation program designed for the improvement and protection of land in Wolfsville, Myersville, Middletown, Jefferson, Burkittsville and Brunswick from flooding and poor drainage, may affect more than 11,000 area citizens.
State and local air pollution officials Thursday urged the Frederick County Commissioners to adopt a local version of the state Air Quality Control Act. County Commissioner John Derr said he expects the county officials will adopt the air pollution law with some revisions.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 2001
No one knows anthrax like Fort Detrick. Army scientists at the 1,200-acre campus have worked with it for nearly 60 years, devising strategies for infecting and more recently protecting people from the deadly bacillus. They created anthrax bombs and sprays. They conceived delivery systems shaped like pens and light bulbs. They figured out how to ship the spores without endangering handlers. But for most of Detrick’s history, no one imagined an attack by mail.
Fed up with frequent power outages, Johnsville area residents met with Allegheny Power officials Saturday and demanded answers about maintenance, complaint response policies and liability for damage to electrical devices.
