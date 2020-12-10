100 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1920
After a long period of failing health, Jacob Rosenstock, of the firm of Rosenstock Brothers, and president of the Frederick City Packing Company, and one of the best-known business men of the city, died at his country home, near this city, yesterday afternoon, about 60 years old. About a year ago, Mr. Rosenstock and his family moved from Frederick to their new home on the Baltimore pike, near the Monocacy, and one of the show places of the county.
For the third time in as many years, bones have been “discovered” in the old Episcopal cemetery along the north side of East All Saints Street. At present the Frederick Brick Works workmen are hauling clay from the “hill” and have dug up various human bones.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1970
For the first time in history, Maryland claims the world’s championship milking cow — a five-year-old Holstein owned by Glen E. Morrow at Glen-Lu-Knoll Farm off Cap Stine Road in Frederick County. Ballad never looked more beautiful than she did Wednesday afternoon, when upwards of 200 dairyland dignitaries gathered at the Morrow farm to toast the new champion with her own “Ballad’s Milk Punch.” Ballad set a new world’s record of 40,980 pounds of milk in one year, besting by 807 pounds the old record.
About 50 persons braved the cold at noon Wednesday to witness the ceremonial planting of 111 flowering crabapple trees at the U.S. 40-U.S. 15 interchange. The trees, donated by the Maryland Petroleum Association, mark the 111th anniversary of the American oil industry.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
