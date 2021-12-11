SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1971
Three Hood College students were released Friday from the Frederick County Jail, where they were held 24 hours on charges of shoplifting at the Woolco Department Store. The case, in jail lingo, was a “put-up job.” Deirdre Sullivan, Betsy Thomas and Donna-Sue Howard are sociology students who were granted permission by Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner to learn about jails firsthand. Only Chief Deputy John Georgantis and his wife knew of the hoax. All of the deputies and prisoners took the three girls for real prisoners.
Senator J. Glenn Beall Jr. (R-Md.) introduced a bill in the United States Senate recently to have the Treasury issue a two-dollar bill bearing the portrait of Susan B. Anthony. This would not be the first time the Treasury has issued currency of that denomination. However, the printing of the old two dollar bills, which had Thomas Jefferson’s portrait, was discontinued in 1966.
J. Glenn Little, archeological consultant to the Historic District Commission of Frederick, presented to the committee plans for the future of Frederick’s Hessian Barracks. Little also spoke concerning the Hanson House situation. Little’s plans call for integrating the barracks into the routine of the Maryland School for the Deaf while accenting the barrack’s history. While the barracks, it is believed, date to the Revolutionary War period, Little said it is financially impossible to renovate the building to evoke that period.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 2001
Within a few years, county children may be attending all-day public kindergarten if the state General Assembly can be persuaded to provide the money. A blue-ribbon panel studying Maryland’s education needs and financing has recommended full-day kindergarten, and the state Board of Education is supporting the idea.
Demolition of a garage and a row of storage sheds on Maxwell Alley began over the weekend without the required approval from the Frederick Town Historic District Commission. The action, which was sanctioned by city permits, sparked concerns by some commission members that their authority was circumvented by the city. But a relatively new city planner took the blame Monday saying he prematurely signed off on the project.
A fire Monday night destroyed a home near Md. 80, injuring residents and firefighters, officials said. The fire, on Hopeland Road, between Buckeystown and Urbana, was reported at 8:28 p.m. Firefighters said they suspect a candle sparked the blaze, which ravaged the one-story, wood-frame house. But the cause had not been officially determined.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1921
“The end of Bolshevism is coming soon. I don’t know when, probably this coming summer,” declared Count Ilya Tolstoy, in address in the Evangelical Lutheran church yesterday evening. The speaker said that the Bolsheviki believed in communism. Bolshevism is an outgrowth of the World War, which completely overthrew the government in Russia, he continued, and it will take a long time for the Russian nation to recuperate. About 85 percent of the people of that land are peasants, Count Tolstoy continued.
Considerable damage was done by water at the fire in H.F. Knipple’s lunch room, southeast corner of Park Avenue and North Bentz street at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon. The fire was caused by a defective flue. An alarm was sounded to which all three companies responded. The front window on the second floor was broken by a brick after which a great quantity of water was thrown through this opening.
For the purpose of raising funds that will enable them to give disabled ex-service men in the hospital a better Christmas treat, the members of the American Legion Auxiliary, this city, will hold a card party at the Armory tomorrow night. If a large sum is raised, more candy, fruit and articles of food can be shipped in Christmas boxes to each disabled hero for the purpose of imparting some portion of Christmas cheer.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 2001
Mount St. Mary’s should significantly increase faculty salaries, school administrators should evaluate the school’s Division I athletic program, and the college needs to grow in order to meet demands on its resources, the Faculty Governance Committee has reported to the school’s advisory council.
At the White House and in outer space, on a factory picket line, at statehouses and far-flung embassies, Americans and their allies paused Tuesday to commemorate the instant three months earlier, when the first hijacked jetliner struck the World Trade Center. Drums rolled, guns fired in somber salute, and the national anthem was played or sung. But many of the ceremonies centered on a moment of silence.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller extolled the virtues of the middle ground in politics. Mr. Miller, a Democrat, said in a Frederick Community College breakfast meeting that centrism has been a hallmark of the success of President Clinton and President George W. Bush. “The middle is where the people are,” he said.And success, he said, comes from people working together and “rejecting the extremes.”
