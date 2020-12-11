100 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1920
John Vanhorn, about 50 years old, of this city, employed on the farm of Leslie Zimmerman on the the Manor, was suddenly stricken with heart trouble, thought to have been caused by indigestion, and died very suddenly. Dr. Henry P. Fahrney was summoned but death ensued before the arrival of the physician. Vanhorn had been at work hauling fodder from a field to the barn.
During an altercation between Jeremiah Anderson and Ashton Tritapoe, Petersville, yesterday afternoon, the former seized a heavy shovel and dealt the latter a blow on the head, which rendered him unconscious. Tritapoe, bleeding from an ugly gash, was carried home and Anderson was arrested. It is understood that Tritapoe, who is employed on the state roads, was working near the property of Anderson when Anderson charged Tritapoe with encroaching on his property. After an exchange of words, blows, it is said, passed.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1970
The minimum amount of money required to build a new library would be $1,075,200, the executive branch of the Committee of 1970 to Study Frederick County Libraries learned Thursday. It includes construction of a 28,000 square foot building, the architect’s cost and the cost of furniture and equipment.
“This place is run like a jail now, no longer like a hotel,” a woman in the Frederick County Jail said yesterday during the second press tour since Warden Lewis E. Crutchley and Sheriff Baumgartner took over last week. The atmosphere of fear, mistrust and hatred for guards found in the jail last week has almost completely changed.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 2000
It took nearly four hours for fire crews to contain a blaze at Alcoa Eastalco Works that began after an air pollution containment structure exploded Saturday evening. The fire caused one minor injury, and the plant’s operations are not expected to be shut down.
Fred Archibald led a diverse life. Couple that with his reputation for never throwing anything away and you have an estate sale that attracted bidders, ranging from baseball fans and art collectors to farmers wanting to add to their livestock. Generating the most attention was a Louisville Slugger bat autographed by Babe Ruth that sold for $7,400. Mr. Archibald died Nov. 7 at his home outside of New Market. He was 78.
