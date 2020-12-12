100 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1970
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved for presentation to interested citizen groups the section of the proposed comprehensive plan for the Thurmont region. The population in the northern-most region of the county, presently less than 15,000, will grow to 34,000 people by the year 2000, according to the plan projections. The plan divides the region into four districts, with centers at Lewistown, Emmitsburg, Creagerstown and Thurmont.
Fredericktonians may not be ready for the first snow of the season, but the city's snow crews are. In fact, they've already had one alert this season, around Halloween, but so far, no snow. The 22-man crew from city park, sewer, street, water, light and signal, maintenance, engineering and sign departments have their equipment ready.
The ruling that Dancer's Image, standing at stud at Glade Valley Farms east of Frederick, should be awarded first place money for winning the 1968 Kentucky Derby was "delightful" the owner of Glade Valley said yesterday. Dancer's Image won the 1968 race but was disqualified by the Kentucky Racing Commission after a post-race urinalysis indicated the presence of pheylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory agent.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 2000
Influenza shots are now ready for the general public at the Frederick County Health Department, officials announced Monday. Michael Kuster, chief information officer for the department, said the agency has received an adequate supply of this year's delayed vaccine.
Homeowners and commercial developers fought two battles Monday night at the Frederick Planning Commission, with the residents winning one fight and the builders victorious in the other. Residents from Butterfly Lane and Golf View triumphed in their offensive against 41 acres of commercial development included in the proposed 145-acre annexation of the Summers Farm.
(1) comment
I worked with Dancer's Image when employed at Glade Valley Farms the summer of '70, he was a magnificent animal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.