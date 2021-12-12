100 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1921
"The end of Bolshevism is coming soon. I don't know when, probably this coming summer," declared Count Ilya Tolstoy, in address in the Evangelical Lutheran church yesterday evening. The speaker said that the Bolsheviki believed in communism. Bolshevism is an outgrowth of the World War, which completely overthrew the government in Russia, he continued, and it will take a long time for the Russian nation to recuperate. About 85 percent of the people of that land are peasants, Count Tolstoy continued.
Considerable damage was done by water at the fire in H.F. Knipple's lunch room, southeast corner of Park Avenue and North Bentz street at 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon. The fire was caused by a defective flue. An alarm was sounded to which all three companies responded. The front window on the second floor was broken by a brick after which a great quantity of water was thrown through this opening.
For the purpose of raising funds that will enable them to give disabled ex-service men in the hospital a better Christmas treat the members of the American Legion Auxiliary, this city, will hold a card party at the Armory tomorrow night. If a large sum is raised more candy, fruit and articles of food can be shipped in Christmas boxes to each disabled hero for the purpose of imparting some portion of Christmas cheer.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 2001
Mount St. Mary's should significantly increase faculty salaries, school administrators should evaluate the school's Division 1 athletic program and the college needs to grow in order to meet demands on its resources, the Faculty Governance Committee has reported to the school's advisory council.
(AP) — At the White House and in outer space, on a factory picket line, at statehouses and far-flung embassies, Americans and their allies paused Tuesday to commemorate the instant three months earlier when the first hijacked jetliner struck the World Trade Center. Drums rolled, guns fired in somber salute, the national anthem was played or sung. But many of the ceremonies centered on a moment of silence.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller extolled the virtues of the middle ground in politics. Mr. Miller, a Democrat, told a Frederick Community College breakfast meeting that centrism has been a hallmark of the success of President Clinton and President George W. Bush. "The middle is where the people are," he said. And success, he said, comes from people working together and "rejecting the extremes."
