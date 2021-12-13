100 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1921
Residents of Hauvers and Mechanicstown districts want the State Roads Commission to take over the road running from Thurmont to Blue Ridge Summit. Delegations from these districts appeared before the Board of County Commissioners yesterday and urged the members to use their influence in having the road made into a state highway. Dr. Morris Birely, Thurmont, and Dr. Victor Cullen, of the State Sanitarium, Sabillasville, spokesmen for the delegation, urged upon the commissioners the importance of the highway.
Fire completely destroyed the general merchandise store of Luther E. Williard, at Doubs, at 1:15 o’clock Thursday morning. The building, which houses the store, is only a short distance from the tracks of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, and it is possible that a spark from a passing engine may have set the structure on fire. The blaze was discovered by Rayhu Specht, who lives several hundred yards from the store. The entire neighborhood was soon aroused and a bucket brigade was formed. The store was totally wrecked.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1971
Workers were transferring 40,000 pounds of frozen chickens from one truck to another last night, after the first truck overturned on U.S. 40 at the Md. 355 exit. The job of unloading the chicken was still going on after midnight last night, according to Tpr. Henry W. Pilch, Md. State Police. The accident occurred when a 1968 white tractor operated by Ricky Vaughan Brewer, Cleveland, Okla., overturned at the exit after the driver attempted to take the curve at too great a speed.
While in the location of West Patrick Street and West College Terrace Saturday morning, police stated they observed two vehicles coming through the intersection at what police said was a high rate of speed. Pfc. Donald Travis set out to follow the last auto, which police claim was operated by a 17-year-old West South Street resident. The chase reached speeds up to 60 miles an hour (in a 25 mile zone).
20 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 2001
A collision Wednesday morning between a cement truck and a 90-car CSX freight train hauling automobiles gave police officers enrolled in a Frederick railroad safety course some firsthand experience in investigating a train wreck. “It was an unfortunate incident, but it sure gave the class an understanding about the importance of enforcement at railroad crossings,” said J.W. Johnson, a trainer with CSX Transportation conducting the safety course.
Gunshot wounds killed two milking cows and severely injured a third early Wednesday and dairy farmer Robert Ramsburg is offering a reward to identify those responsible. “It’s discouraging. Not only am I an animal lover but this destruction of property has greatly affected my income,” Mr. Ramsburg said. “These are three good producing cows. The two that I’ve lost were among the top 10 percent as far as milk production, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.