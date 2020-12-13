100 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1920
A large audience, including many persons from the county, attended a public meeting under the Lord's Day Alliance Association in Trinity Reformed chapel yesterday. The purpose of the meeting was to protest against a tendency toward more liberal observance of the Sabbath and strong addresses were delivered. Speaker Dr. Howard A. Kelly referred to the evils of motion pictures and its effect on child life. Many of the pictures, he said, have a most demoralizing effect on young people.
Water will be turned out of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal within a few days, officials of the company announced Saturday thereby closing the 1920 boating season for this inland waterway which has transported 133,413 tons of coal from Cumberland since early spring. Of the total shipments approximately 90,000 tons have gone to Washington, the remainder having been diverted to Williamsport and way points.
Some time ago a family on West Patrick street captured a "singing" mouse. Feeling that such a story would be regarded by most persons as fishy, the little quadruped was placed in a box where it continued to the amazement of persons outside of the family. Now comes the report of a singing mouse in Middletown. It is said the mouse gives nightly concerts to the family. Mr. Middletown Mouse makes his abode in the kitchen and is not at all embarrassed when the light is turned on and the spectators gather. Should you feel skeptical about this, and it's almost a certainty you will, the writer might even be able to arrange for you to hear one of Mr. Mouse's concerts.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 2000
The Clustered Antennas of Frederick? That's right, the city is considering new zoning rules to permit telecommunication antennas inside church steeples. The zoning text amendment, proposed by Nextel Communications, would make erecting antennas a right of all property owners, provided the antenna was inside the structure or hidden atop the roof by parapet walls.
A complex water agreement that will end a building permit suspension around Lake Linganore took the first of its final three steps Tuesday with the Frederick County Commissioners registering approval for their part in the plan. The Frederick city Board of Aldermen and the Lake Linganore Association's board of directors are expected to sign off on the pact in time for a special ceremony Thursday.
Fair Day may be back on next year's school calendar. Great Frederick Fair President Nancy Hendricks said Tuesday she will recommend that fair board members schedule the day on a Tuesday, rather than the traditional Friday. Frederick County schools already will be closed that day for a religious holiday, said Board of Education President Ron Peppe.
