100 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1920
The century-old joke about, “I have a hog bigger’n ‘at,” can with absolute truth be told about a porker that happened to be the proud property of Andrew D. Arnold, near Brunswick. His live weight was just a few pounds over 1,100, and when this overfed champion was stuck, scraped and dressed and hoisted to the scaffold by means of a block and fall, he tipped at just 967 pounds. Seven full cans of lard were made, and enough sausage meat was rendered to tire the strong arms of all the men present.
Co-education will likely be instituted in the high schools and on down through the grammar school grades in this city next year. Announcement to this effect was made yesterday afternoon by County Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer last evening when he admitted that the school authorities had been considering the plan for some months. Frederick and Hagerstown are probably the only two towns in Maryland that have not adopted co-education.
The general merchandise store of M.W. Hickman, Doubs, was entered late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, and merchandise to the value of $70 or $80 was stolen by a thief or thieves. The proprietor had left no money in the safe or cash register. The thief helped himself to three boxes of cigarettes, four watches, five gold rings, some tobacco, several pairs of shoes, and various articles of dry goods and made his escape.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1970
Good Morning! “Earth knows no desolation. She smells regeneration in the moist breath of decay.” — George Meredith
MIAMI — Santa has been told to cut out the “ho-ho-ho-ing.” It scares the kids. “We have instructed all of our Santa Clauses not to ‘ho-ho-ho’ because it may frighten the children,” says Tabby Voelzke, manager of a Santa training school. Old St. Nick also has been told to “address all boys as ‘junior,’ all girls as ‘sister’ or ‘young lady’, and never, never, never refer to them as chubby or extra tall.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 2000
County athletic teams and leagues may soon find themselves with fewer fields to play on. Athletic fields at Frederick County schools are overused, rundown and need hundreds of thousands of dollars in repair work, according to a report presented Wednesday night to the Board of Education. The report recommends that the school system severely reduce field use, replace turf with synthetic materials or upgrade and maintain the fields.
Talk of renaming Monocacy Boulevard as “Jim Grimes Boulevard” began as a joke but has taken a serious turn as a way to credit the mayor for his efforts to develop the commercial corridor. The Board of Aldermen will consider renaming the street tonight, with supporters of the proposal arguing that Mr. Grimes deserves the honor for spearheading the business district in east Frederick.
