100 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1921
Criminal cases marked for this term of Court will be taken up tomorrow, with Judges Glenn H. Worthington and Edward C. Peter on the bench. The first case called will be the Horsey Distillery robbery case for which ten persons have been indicted. Thirteen witnesses for the state and sixteen for the the defendants have been summoned. The robbery took place on the night of September 9 and it is said that from 15 to 20 men, with five or six trucks, were implicated. The indictment charges that 1,100 cases of whiskey was stolen, valued at $48,400.
Unusual progress has been made razing the old buildings on the site of Frederick’s new hotel. Under the direction of W.S. Arnold, construction engineer, and general superintendent representing the builder, John S. Hershey, the work of clearing the site has progressed rapidly, notwithstanding handicaps in the way of temporary delays.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1971
Good Morning! “Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.” — Will Rogers
Ham has been an American tradition at Christmas for 300 years not because Grandpa was too poor a shot to bag a fresh meal but because ham, smoked over American hickory wood and aged for a few months, is the king of good eating. Christmas cooks, however, do not have to go to Smithfield, Virginia, to find the royal ham. Aunt Lucy Hams Inc. makes the real thing in Walkersville. The secret to this mouth-watering ham was first developed a hundred years ago by a black slavewoman named Aunt Lucy, nurse and cook for the John Stauffer family. Family legend has it that Aunt Lucy, famous for her cooking, once fed the Union Army at the Stauffer dinner table while hiding and feeding a Confederate in the barn.
Lester E. Orrison is no longer proprietor of the Frederick News Agency. Orrison, who recently celebrated his 65th birthday, disposed of his interest as owner of the agency for one basic reason. He wants to travel.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 2001
Fort Detrick is scheduled to hand over authority for Site R, an underground command center in southern Pennsylvania, to the Military District of Washington within the next year, according to Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett and a Detrick official. Site R, also known as the “underground Pentagon,” was built in the 1950s as an alternate command center in the event of a nuclear attack. News stories since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks have reported renewed activity at the site, including increased security, vehicle traffic and helicopter landings.
About 70 Army Reservists assigned to Fort Detrick since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are prohibited from moving into refurbished quarters at Fort Ritchie because of a legal technicality, according to Lisa Wright, press secretary to Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett. Since Fort Ritchie was closed under the Base Realignment and Closure law, the Army must now negotiate with PenMar Development Corp., the property’s current administrator, in order to house soldiers there.
