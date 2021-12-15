100 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1921
Falling from a ladder in the barnyard on his farm, and striking a curb in front of the barn, Raymond Hummer, near Detour, sustained serious injuries the extent of which could not be ascertained last night. It was reported last night that he was paralyzed from the waist down and it is not certain whether his back was broken.
John Groff, formerly of this city, for more than 20 years a member of the police force of Washington and for the past two years a guard at the west entrance of the White House, died suddenly while on duty yesterday afternoon of heart trouble.
A radiophone has been installed in Mount Airy by M.E. Watkins and is the means of providing many enjoyable concerts. There are as yet comparative few radiophone stations in this part of the country and their novelty is not the least of their enjoyable features. Various musical numbers are received from other stations and through the use of a loud speaker attached the music is audible all over the room.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1971
The city of Frederick has adopted an affirmative action plan against discriminatory hiring practices which will give priority to blacks applying for jobs until “a reasonably integrated work force exists at all levels in City Government.” Douglas W. Magaha, personnel administrator for the city, said that he interpreted the above clause to mean that, given a white applicant and a black applicant with all other qualifications equal, the black prospective employee will be given preference.
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission postponed until Thursday action on a rezoning request to permit a 1,100 unit residential community on the Claiborne Thomas farm north of Frederick. The property, adjacent to Clover Hill and Frederick Community College, is now zoned R-1 low density residential. USDC asked R-2 zoning for a planned unit development averaging 10 units per acre.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 2001
A new Frederick County volunteer organization took a hit this week when a thief stole a unique doll house set, which was to be auctioned off. CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate of Frederick County, planned on raffling two custom-made doll houses. The proceeds would help form a group of volunteers to support abused and neglected children, according to Kelly Scott of the Frederick County Mental Health Association. The two large doll houses had been placed on display, one at Frederick Towne Mall and one at the Francis Scott Key Mall. Earlier this week, the Frederick Towne Mall reported its doll house stolen.
A record producer is pursuing a grandiose dream to create a 8,840-employee entertainment conglomerate in Frederick County that would encompass a major record label, a luxury hotel and an 80,000-seat arena. Dino Brown said he has lined up backers willing to supply $2.2 billion to expand his own record-production company into an enterprise bigger than the county’s largest employer, Fort Detrick. “We need it to be that big. It’s going to be that big,” Mr. Brown said.
