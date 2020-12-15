100 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1920
Shortly before seven o’clock Monday night, an unknown person crashed a heavy stone through the store window of Fleet Stull at Yellow Springs, wrecking a large showcase and creating havoc with its contents. Mr. Stull rushed to the door, but in the meantime, the person who threw the stone made good his escape. Several hours later Sheriff William D. Wertenbaker and Deputy Charles H. Klipp arrested George Bartgis on suspicion and lodged him in jail. At a hearing, Bartgis was released for lack of evidence. Some weeks ago, an unknown person deposited poison in a hog trough on the premises of Mr. Stull. The incidents have created a feeling of terror in that neighborhood. The impression prevails that a dangerous character is at large in that locality. Some months ago, on four different occasions, an unknown person fired several revolver shots at the house occupied by Frank Smith. Later, the house was stoned, presumably by the same person who fired the shots.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1970
The county commissioners Monday met with a Feagaville man to discuss a zoning problem, heard an offer from a Frederick landowner to sell the county some downtown Frederick property and spent an hour in closed session with Frederick City officials discussing parking lots.
The first milking school held in Maryland was conducted Nov. 24 and 25 in Frederick County. Twenty-five people who milk cows participated in the school, which was limited to this number. The purpose of the school was to provide an opportunity for dairymen and their employees to learn more about the reasons for good milking practices, proper equipment function and proper cleaning methods. Participants heard discussions on “The Relationship between Man and The Cow,” “The Milk Factory” and “Proper Equipment Function.”
20 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 2000
He’s not just the mayor, he’s a boulevard. By the slimmest possible margin, the Frederick Board of Aldermen voted Thursday to rename Monocacy Boulevard as Grimes Boulevard to honor Mayor Jim Grimes. Alderman Donna Kuzemchak was the sole dissenting vote while Alderman Meta Nash abstained saying that even though Mr. Grimes deserved recognition for shepherding the project, “it is not appropriate to name for an elected official while he is in office.” Ms. Kuzemchak responded: “I agree with Alderman Nash, but I am not afraid to vote that way.”
About 7,000 homes and businesses in Frederick County — roughly one out of every 10 — are expected to be without electricity as late as 7 or 8 p.m. this evening as Allegany Power workers struggle to restore service knocked out by Wednesday night’s ice storm.
