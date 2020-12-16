100 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1920
George W. Ruthvin, of near Adamstown, was found dead lying along the Baltimore and Ohio tracks, Washington Junction, Tuesday night. His skull was crushed, one leg cut off, and he was otherwise injured. Justice John W. Lloyd, of Petersville, who was summoned on the case after making an investigation, came to the conclusion that the man had fallen from a freight train on the railroad and met instant death. He held that an inquest was unnecessary.
The historic Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, representing the burial place of millions of dollars of invested funds of the states of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and the silent tomb of transportation dreams of some of the biggest men in history in the part of the country, including George Washington, is about to be resurrected to a new usefulness through the office of the Public Service Commission.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1970
Two Frederick County youths were among four western Maryland 4-H members who represented the Free State in the national junior horticultural judging contest Dec. 9 at the New Albany Hotel in Denver, Colorado. Members of the Maryland team were Joan Bargiel of Maugansville and Dale Shifler of Boonsboro, both from Washington County, and Vicki Wivell of Rocky Ridge and Mary Ann Grossnickle of Middletown, both from Frederick County.
Bedford Theatres Inc., (Dan Weinberg, president) owner of the Frederick Drive-In Theatre on Md. 180 (formerly known as the Family Drive-In on old U.S. 340), is now undergoing a complete rebuilding and enlargement program, preparatory to an early spring opening. Frederick Construction Company is the general contractor with Crum Electric and Kennedy Plumbers, subcontractors. The new screen is already finished.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 2000
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes on Friday said he will hold a press conference on Monday to react to the decision to rename Monocacy Boulevard after him. “In light of the issue at hand, I will be addressing the options that remain within my authority, which could be reconsideration or a veto of the decision,” Mr. Grimes said. “But my thoughts and directions will be what will be in the long-term interest of the community, not myself.”
Power crews were braving the elements this morning to restore electricity to about 800 homes left in the dark since an ice storm Wednesday night. All power was expected to be back on by afternoon, said Jay Mason, a spokesman for Allegheny Power. Sixty-five crews were working in the rainy weather Saturday. The latest ice storm had not created any new problems for Allegheny Power, but it was slowing workers, Mr. Mason said.
