100 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1921
The general education rally, which will be held in the State Armory this evening, is expected to be one of the largest meetings of the kind ever held in this city. From present indications, a huge crowd of friends, patrons and teachers of the public schools will be present.
On Monday, December 12, Harvey E. Valentine, of Rocky Ridge, slaughtered four hogs, which weighed 1,455 pounds. Ten 50-lb. cans of lard were rendered.
While there are no cases of extreme suffering in Frederick at the present time, there are a number of poor families here, according to Capt. Luther T. Schifflett, the officer in charge of the local post of the Salvation Army. The local Salvation Army workers are making every effort to provide Christmas cheer to those who are needy. Each basket will be filled with things to eat. A chicken, potatoes, one can of tomatoes, two cans of corn, lima and white beans, sugar, coffee, flour and one bunch of celery will fill the baskets.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1971
The state Board of Education ordered the Frederick County School Board to compensate 12-month professional employees who were required to work extra days during the Christmas vacation last year. The state school officials deferred action on two other grievances involving the Frederick County Board of Education, including an FCTA demand that the local board “fund as fully as possible” the 1970-71 negotiated salary scale and an appeal from an untenured teacher whom the board dismissed last spring.
Frederick County’s government wound up the fiscal year that ended June 30, 1971, in “wonderful financial position.” The Board of County Commissioners Wednesday received the official audit showing an unappropriated surplus of $342,297.92 in the general fund.
Approximately 100 farmers attended a public hearing last night in Petersville to ask questions and air grievances over the proposed construction of seven dams in the Middletown Valley. The $5 million Catoctin Creek Watershed project is a soil conservation program designed for the improvement and protection of land in Wolfsville, Myersville, Middletown, Jefferson, Burkittsville and Brunswick from flooding and poor drainage.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
