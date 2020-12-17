100 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1920
Two liquor runners, Edmund Burger, about 23 years old, and George W. Watts, 33 years old, were instantly killed shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon when a large Cadillac roadster in which they were riding skidded on the Baltimore state road near New Market and turned over in a ditch. Both men were pinned under the machine and crushed. About 125 quart bottles of whiskey and about 30 quart bottles of gin were found secreted in the machine. Probably a dozen bottles of liquor were broken when the car overturned.
Jennie V. McCubbin, of Baltimore, through her attorney, has filed a suit for $20,000 against former President of the Board of Aldermen Charles H. Lewis, alleging breech of promise to marry. The plaintiff claims she is a nurse and gave up her avocation at the request of Mr. Lewis and made plans for the wedding, which she says was to have taken place last July. Yielding to the wishes and desires of the defendant, she did relinquish her avocation and spent sums of money, from time to time, in the purchase of wearing apparel for the purpose of said marriage. She further alleges that sometime prior to July 1920, she was informed by the defendant that he was already a married man and for that reason would be unable to marry her.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1970
As the final published count of the 1970 U.S. Census approaches, discrepancies have been claimed by Census officials as well as statisticians and local independent counters, and has been questioned by at least two County Planning and Zoning officials. Minny Pohlman, planning aide, stated the preliminary census counts, which included a population figure of 83,803 for the county, was dramatically low compared with county figures.
People in New Windsor thought they had their own Humpty Dumpty last Christmas when high winds, causing drifting snow, caved in and demolished an aluminum barn housing a flock of 16,000 chickens belonging to George Gorsuch, a local egg producer. Gorsuch already has plans to open a new ultra-modern barn with a flock of 20,000 chickens by June 1971.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(1) comment
"About 125 quart bottles of whiskey and about 30 quart bottles of gin were found secreted in the machine..." What?! How?.
