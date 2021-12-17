100 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1921
After deliberating an hour and forty minutes, the jury in the case of George C. Martin, charged with robbing the Horsey Distillery of 1,100 cases of whiskey, valued at $44,000 on the night of September 9, returned a verdict last evening of “not guilty.”
The first shipment of balsam fir Christmas trees from Maine to reach Frederick was received by one of the local dealers in Christmas trees and greens yesterday. Between 200 and 300 trees were received yesterday, with the trees varying in height from four to 12 feet. This is the most popular Christmas tree on the market and is always greatly in demand locally.
Frederick’s most modern burglar alarm system has been put into operation at the Fredericktown Savings Institution. An official test was made yesterday. The burglar alarm was installed by the O.B. McClintock Company, Minneapolis, at a cost of $1,600. The same system has been installed in the bank at Thurmont. Another is being placed in the bank at Brunswick.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1971
Edward P. Thomas, 43, a freshman state senator, was appointed Wednesday as the Republican chairman of a statewide campaign to reelect President Nixon. The question is: How come? “Everybody in the state, at all levels of government, has the highest regard for Senator Thomas,” Alexander Lankler, chairman of the Republican senate Central Committee of Maryland said yesterday. In political circles it seems to be so. Thomas was chosen from a number of contenders by the National Citizens to Re-elect the President, a committee made up largely of former White House aides.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Boy Scout Troop No. 286 of Wolfsville took to the snow-covered woods above Wolfsville to set up winter camp. Approximately a half-foot of snow still lay on the ground, and with the weatherman’s cooperation, it was perfect camping weather. Winter camping, when snow covers the ground, is a special kind of primitive camping that can bring out the real He-Man in any boy.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 2001
Passenger trains return to Frederick today for the first time in a half-century, but they’re not available on weekends or during off-peak commute hours, causing a lot of disappointment. The state’s new MARC service symbolizes a revival of Frederick’s storied railroad past, while the commuter-only schedule paints the city as an outer Washington suburb. Meanwhile, some commuters are complaining that the trip to and from Washington will take too long and cost too much.
WASHINGTON — A genetic match between the anthrax spores in the letters mailed to Capitol Hill and those in the Army’s stockpile wouldn’t necessarily provide clues to who was responsible for the bioterrorist attack, an Army spokesman said. The Washington Post reported that the genetic makeup of the anthrax in the letters mailed to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle and to Sen. Patrick Leahy matched those in the Army’s stockpile. “I’m not sure it tells us anything about who the perpetrator its,” said Chuck Dasey, a spokesman at Fort Detrick. “We got it from another lab in the first place, and so presumably, USAMRIID is not the only lab that got it from the Department of Agriculture.” He also said USAMRIID shared its anthrax with five laboratories around the country.
