100 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1920
One of the most interesting exhibitions ever witnessed by local high school students was given at the Boys’ High School on Tuesday morning by George L. Hossfield, the World’s Typewriting Champion for 1920. His record for one-hour’s writing is 131 net words per minute. He made, during this time, a total of 40,657 strokes, an average of nearly 12 storks a second.
Briefs from the County’s Towns — A butchering was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Reeder, Woodsboro, where five large hogs were slaughtered. An old-time butchering was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Summers, Meadow Brook, on Wednesday last. It seemed to be the vogue this week in Yellow Springs. On Monday, Dennis Lenhart butchered. He was followed by Chris Wisner, who killed a fine porker. Robert Tyler slaughtered three fine hogs. One of the large butcherings of the season was held at Mr. and Mrs. Philip Clark’s, near Prospect. Seven fine hogs were slaughtered and one fine beef.
This evening for a second time, a motorcycle belonging to J. Paul Delphey and Company will travel over the streets with a Christmas house on the side car. The building is a regular Santa Claus house abut five feet high. A man dressed as Santa will accompany the motorcycle and at times jump onto the building. He will carry a slate on which he will put down the requests of the various children.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1970
An announcement described as “of major significance” — though bearing on NO REDUCTION in force or personnel of Fort Detrick and of no consequence as “to the future” of the installation will be made this morning, officials confirmed last night. Public Information Officer Charles Canterbury said “the subject will be of interest to you and of national interest. Cameras and recorders are welcome.”
Karl Hess, self-proclaimed anarchist who has traversed the political spectrum from the far right to the New Left, said last night there is a insurrection in progress in the United States. Speaking before a gathering of approximately 40 persons at the People’s Action Center, Hess blamed the state for the violence in the country today.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 2000
A large tree “exploded” when lightning struck it late Saturday night, shooting debris into at least four homes with tremendous force, authorities said. No injuries were reported, but a little girl was “visibly shaken” when a chunk of the tree punched a hole through her home’s wall, and music compact discs spilled onto the floor, Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Scott Campbell said. “God forbid if someone wound up in the path of this debris, it would have been a tragic incident, no question,” he said.
A utility pole caught fire Sunday morning in Knoxville, causing power outages to 700 homes that continued until late afternoon, Allegheny Power spokesman Jay Mason said. The pole fire started between 10:30 and 11 a.m. and the cause was undetermined. The pole, which workers replaced, is near the intersection of Maryland Route 79 and Maryland Route 17, Mr. Mason said.
