100 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1970
Detailed Army plans for the "safe disposal" of all offensive biological and toxin stockpiles were revealed in detail Friday morning by the Department of Defense through officials at Fort Detrick. Deputy Commanding Officer Lucien T. Winegar, Army lieutenant colonel, said the "demilitarization" program will begin in about 30 days. He also emphasized that after a stringent program of rendering the biological anti-crop materials "completely inactive," the effluent will be dumped into the Monocacy River under virtually the same safe program of disposal that has been used for many years at Detrick.
Mayor E. Paul Magaha, who was briefed about Fort Detrick's plans to destroy anti-crop agents at the same time Friday that the plan was announced to the press, said he doesn't anticipate much fuss from local residents. "Those most interested — because the material will eventually end up in the Monocacy — will be the sportsmen. I'm sure the State Water Pollution Control Board has to approve the plans before they start — and they're very strict with the city." Frederick County Public Health Department Director Dr. Charles Spicknall said he "has no worries at all about any danger to anyone or anything" because of the disposal. He said that the Fort has been disposing of contaminated materials for some time and that so far there have been no problems.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 2000
(AP) — With unwavering support Monday from the electors who had pledged to vote for him, George W. Bush secure the Electoral College majority needed to become the 43rd president.
The site plan for a private community pool in the Whittier subdivision was approved Monday night by the Frederick Planning Commission. The pool and 2,117-square-foot bathouse will be located on about an acre off East Greenleaf Drive and will be the third pool site in Whittier.
It seems only fitting that the Urbana Hawks would dominate the Small School All-State football team. After all, they dominated opponents all season. The Hawks, who ran their winning streak to 38 games and claimed their third straight Class 2A state title, had eight players named to the postseason all-star team, which was voted on by state sportswriters and released Monday.
