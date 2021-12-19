100 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1921
A wind storm of unusual violence swept the city and county early yesterday morning. The wind, which came from the south, was strong from the time it set in and continued milder, however, during the day. Trees were blown down in the mountains from Jefferson to Thurmont. Four telephone poles were blown over in Thurmont and electric wires were blown down everywhere. About Yellow Springs, the storm raged with vigor for three hours. Doors were blown off the barn on the farm of Samuel L. Linton, and the door on the corn crib was snapped off its hinges.
Employees of The News and The Post enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner Saturday night at Hotel Frederick. Every member of the force was present, and the occasion was thoroughly enjoyed. Although the dinner took the place of the regular bi-monthly smoker, at which shop problems are the order of the evening, this time the trials and tribulations of the publishing and printing business were for the most part put aside for the evening. Between courses, much merriment was provided by the reading of a Santa Claus letter on which the wants of all were set forth. To this end, the management announced that a new 16-page press, having a capacity of printing 24,000 papers per hour, recently contracted for, would be delivered in the near future, and much enthusiasm was manifested.
One hundred and fifty men, employed in the car and engine repair shops of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad at Brunswick, were furloughed Saturday until January 12. The suspension is part of the general program of the company which caused the furloughing of about 5,000 men Saturday. Approximately seventy-five men were suspended in each shop at Brunswick.
Christian Thomas Albaugh, within a month of his 90th birthday, remembers well the cholera epidemic around this section years ago during which time he says that many of the people of Frederick county died. The disease found its way into the workmen gangs at the canal around Brunswick and the result was terrible. At that time, according to Mr. Albaugh, medical science had not discovered a cure for cholera. When the Civil War broke out Mr. Albaugh was twenty-odd years old, married and had two children to support. The draft, however, caught him, but he was exempted after an examination by the army physicians, who pronounced him afflicted with heart trouble.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Frederick County will impose a new construction excise tax starting Feb. 4, charging 75 cents per gross square foot for non-residential construction and a three-tiered scale topping out at 25 cents per square foot for residential buildings. The tax found support from many county groups hoping to boost road construction, which the tax's expected $4.06 million in revenue will exclusively fund.
A restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday and employees were locked in the stockroom, according to the Frederick Police Department. Two men robbed the Old Town in Saigon restaurant on West Patrick Street, according to the department's dispatcher. There were no initial reports of shots fired or other injuries, the dispatcher said. It was unclear how police were notified, he said.
Six people were rescued from stalled elevators during a power failure Tuesday that lasted about 45 minutes and affected 2,800 customers, according to Allegheny Power. The failure affected the southeastern section of Frederick and lasted from about 1:15 to 2 p.m. Citizens Truck Co. was dispatched to three locations for stuck elevators, including the Court Street parking deck, according to Steve Johnson, parking supervisor for the City of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.