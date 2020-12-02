100 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1920
The Girls’ high school volleyball team, champions of the county, were overwhelmingly defeated by the Thurmont girls yesterday afternoon by the large score of 20 to 7. The Thurmont girls outplayed their opponents in every department of the game, and were leading from the start until the ending whistle. This is the first defeat of the season for the Frederick girls.
From at least one Maryland county there comes a report to the effect that workers are getting back from the war industries and taking up farm work.
So far this season, many large porkers have been killed. The largest yet is at the home of Augustus Wetzel. Three were killed. All dressed over 300 pounds. All dressed over 300 pounds. Mr. Wetzel got six cases of lard. Who has the largest porkers? Who has the largest porkers? Watch The News. Send all your porkers’ weight to The News office, and their weights will appear in The News.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1970
A 64-year-old man yesterday said he has been living in the Frederick County Jail for 10 years after his sentence was up. The man, born in Frederick, told Richard O. Baumgartner, as Baumgartner toured the jail for the first time as sheriff, that he has been allowed to eat and sleep in the jail because no one can take care of him. “All right, where is it?” replied Baumgartner, and after seconds in the man’s cell, Baumgartner found a one-third full white port wine bottle under the man’s pillow. Baumgartner said he would investigate other quarters for the man, perhaps at the Montevue County Home.
The new Brunswick High School Railroader Band uniforms are now paid for. The Band Boosters Association announced recently that the grand total of $10,000 had been raised over the past three years to pay for the purchase of 70 musicians uniforms, 22 band front uniforms and drum major uniform, a new banner and nine swing flags.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 2000
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is in the midst of a $10 million renovation to bring back the grandeur of the 1920s theater, and the center is looking for photographs of the old Tivoli to guide the restoration. The center will use the photographs to match elements such as the pattern and texture of fabric covering the walls, the color of paint and the appearance of floor tiles in the lobby.
A stone house off Houck Road, New Midway, once a popular stopover for stagecoaches, was gutted by fire Friday afternoon. Items placed too close to a woodstove ignited and flames quickly spread throughout the house, said Tim Warner, deputy state fire marshal.
Yellow Springs Elementary and Kemptown Elementary schools got the highest total composite grades on this year’s MSPAP scores, while Heather Ridge and Waverley Elementary got the lowest total composite grades, according to the state Department of Education.
