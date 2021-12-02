100 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1921
A Frederick County Federation of Rural Women’s Clubs was organized at a largely attended and enthusiastic meeting at the Courthouse yesterday afternoon. The meeting was held in the office of County Agent A.P Hauver, at which delegates of 11 community clubs, organized by Miss Frances Gerber, county home demonstrator, were represented. Officers were elected, a constitution and by-laws adopted and plans were discussed for the future work of the Federation, which will be along the line of solving home problems in rural homes, improved school facilities and better citizenship.
Two men had miraculous escape from injury when a B. and O. shifting engine struck an automobile truck and dragged it about 30 feet down the tracks. The accident occurred yesterday shortly before 12 o’clock at the railroad crossing at the Walker Hill Dairy. The truck, a Transport, was occupied by Milton Staley and Sherwood Smith, both of Yellow Springs. Staley, the owner and driver of the truck, stated when he attempted to cross the tracks he saw the engine a few feet away. He threw the motor in reverse but the gear wouldn’t “take.” Staley shot the car in low gear forward and the engine struck the rear of the truck and dragged it. Fortunately both men escaped serious injury.
One of the busiest and least known spots in Frederick is the local telephone exchange. It is probably one of the most vital spots in the entire city. An average of 14,000 calls are handled every twenty-four hours by the local exchange and this gives each operator during the day an average of about 250 calls per hours. The farmers who always were early risers, begin their calls about 4 a.m. From eight until ten seems to be the busiest time for then the business houses put in most of their calls.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1971
A proposal to raise secondary school lunch prices to 45 cents for students who don’t buy meal tickets met with opposition from some Frederick County Board of Education members at a meeting at Green Valley School Wednesday, but action on the matter was deferred to next month. According to school official John Tritt, the school lunch price increase would encourage high school students to buy meal tickets as well as make up for a deficit in operation of the lunch program at six of the county’s eight high schools. The lunch ticket program was made mandatory last year so that low-income students receiving free lunches would not be overtly identifiable.
Fort Detrick’s past achievements received the praises of Senator Charles McC Mathias Wednesday for leading the nation to a position where biological warfare could be abolished. Mathias recalled Detrick can be credited with 1,500 major additions to scientific literature as well as six major symposia and a number of books. But even more important, Detrick, he said, has been directly responsible for the creation of a number of vaccines for the cure of dangerous communicable diseases including botulism, anthrax, tularemia and Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.