100 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1921
In spite of the interruptions occasioned by the unfavorable weather of the past two weeks work has progressed steadily on the high school buildings at Walkersville and Emmitsburg. Work on the former building is being rushed to completion, while the latter is now in process of construction.
The final chapter in the Outerbridge Horsey distillery robbery, near Burkittsville, on the night of September 9, when 1,100 cases of whisky, valued at about $44,400 was carried away in trucks, closed yesterday morning when State’s Attorney Aaron R. Anders, in court, “stetted” the case of Mrs. Nettie Martin and at the same time continued the cases of eight others indicted on the same charges. This means that the charge against Mrs. Martin has been abandoned altogether and the other cases placed in a position that maybe recalled at any future time for trial. There is no likelihood of the cases ever being recalled and the robbery, as far as convicting the guilty parties is concerned, assumes the role of a closed book.Disruption in a ring of bootleggers of Hagerstown is believed to have led Sheriff Kline and two of his deputies to a rendevous early this morning where they captured 1,000 gallons of corn liquor that had ben brought to the place several hours before. The whiskey was found in 5 and 10-gallon kegs in a stable facing an alley in the rear of the Hershey Creamery Company’s plant. The whiskey was taken to the jail.
Mr. Wilbur Pearl, of Burkittsville, is quite sick suffering with quinsy.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1971
The stockholders of the Frederick Falcons made a new proposal Sunday to a group hoping to buy the team and turn it into a nonprofit organization. According to Carol Haller, team treasurer and one of the major stockholders, the proposal was made at a stockholders meeting. Haller said he wished to keep the proposal a secret and refused comment on it.
The overwhelming success of Frederick Community College’s new nursing program at the Frederick Nursing Home has assured it a place in the area of lab experience for students. Use of the nursing home for student training began in September, and according to nursing director Agnes Kemerer, it has changed many of the student’s ideas about elderly persons, while helping the elderly get in touch with reality by having young people around.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 2001
An application for the county’s second charter school and the state’s only Montessori charter school was handed to School Superintendent Jack Dale Tuesday, according to charter and public school spokesmen. If the kindergarten through eighth-grade school is approved by Dr. Dale and county school board members give it their stamp of approval, the school will open next fall, according to spokeswomen Julie Tebbutt and Lori Love.
A man who was apparently wanted on traffic charges led police on a high-speed chase out of Frederick, then jumped out of his pickup and eluded officers searching with dogs and by helicopter. The car chase began in Frederick. The route that the man drove north remained sketchy, but he was seen bailing out of his pickup in the area of Fish Hatchery Road and Putman Road, west of U.S. 15 about halfway between Frederick and Thurmont.Like an Olympic athlete dashing from one event to the next, Dr. Harvey Levy will participate in back-to-back events Friday and Saturday. Dr. Levy, a Frederick dentist, is one of 11,500 people chosen to carry the Olympic Torch on its 65-day relay across America. At 7 a.m. Friday, in Martinsburg, W.Va., he will advance the torch another two-tenths of a mile toward Salt Lake City, where the 2002 Winter Games are being held. On Tuesday night, he was invited into a more elite circle. The United States Olympic Committee called Dr. Levy to ask if he’d like to join President Bush and 29 other torchbearers for breakfast Saturday at the White House. He said the decision was easy: “As a single guy, whenever someone offers me a free meal, It’s hard to turn down.”
