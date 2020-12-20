100 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1920
Run down and trampled beneath the horses of his frightened team, Charles H. Favorite, successful farmer and dairyman near Thurmont, was on Saturday afternoon so badly injured that he died. Death was due to concussion of the brain. The team was frighted at the sound of a mill whistle at Jimtown, near Thurmont. The Favorite team stood in the road beside another four-horse team, owned by Mrs. Latimer Schildt, near Thurmont. The eight horses began to run, and Favorite dashed to his saddle horse in an effort to check the runaway.
Henrietta Brooks, Susie Hill and Mary Key, and William Hill, about 17, had a free-for-all fight on West Sixth street Friday night during which a few blows were exchanged and some loud talking indulged in. In the midst of the melee Policeman John Winpigler came along and arrested the quarette. At a hearing Saturday night, the Hill boy claimed that the Brooks woman had an axe and the only part he took in the fight was to keep her from striking one of the fighters.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 2000
The first major snowfall of the season found Frederick County shutting down Tuesday and without any major mishaps or accidents. Between 3 to 6 inches of snow blanketed all of the county, sending many workers and students home early Tuesday afternoon and public works employees out in full force in salt and sand trucks.
Last weekend's heavy rains caused 15,000 to 30,000 gallons of diluted sewage to overflow a pump station northwest of Frederick and spill into a creek that feeds into the Monocacy River, count officials said Tuesday. The station, near Quail Knob and Woodchuck lanes serves the Crestview Estates neighborhood.
