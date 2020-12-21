100 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1920
The last tollgate in the state of Maryland has passed away. Stopping at the little white house just across the railroad tracks is not necessary now, for last night the last tolls were collected by Miss Alice Zimmerman, the toll collector for the past 18 years. Miss Zimmerman has been faithful in her duties as the gatekeeper and had been on the job constantly for the past 18 years.
Charles E. Robinson, ravisher and murderer of Mrs. May Edith Hightman, wife of Arthur F. Hightman, a young farmer of near Middletown, yesterday afternoon at his trial before the court at Rockville, Md., Chief Judge Hammond Urner, and Associate Judge Glenn H. Worthington, Frederick, and Associate Judge Edward C. Peter, Rockville, presiding, was found guilty and sentenced to pay the penalty provided by the law — to hang. The decision of the court was unanimous.
Vendors of Christmas greens are doing a rushing business these days. Farmers are hauling Christmas trees of various descriptions to Frederick, unloading them at the street corners and selling them to merchants, people connected with Sunday schools and to the heads of various families. The north and southwest corners of Church and Market and of Second and Market streets are the favorite places for unloading and selling Christmas trees and Christmas greens.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1970
A 22-year-old man escaped from Frederick County Jail last night. Clarence Williams, Baltimore, apparently sawed through a bar in his cellblock, jumped from the second story using a blanket, and broke through a padlocked door to freedom before 6:40 past night. He left a blanket rolled in the cell to look as if he was still sleeping.
An elderly resident of West Patrick Street, who fell Friday morning on her way home from the market, lost a wallet near Parkway school in the confusion of the fall and getting herself up and reassembling her packages, her wallet containing $31 apparently fell from her handbag.
A new Maryland Classified License Program providing for five classes of drivers licenses will go into effect Jan. 1, 1971. All current regular licenses are classed as E, which authorizes the operation of cars and vans. Conversion or renewal of licenses in classes A, B, C and D will cost $2 with evidence of experience, $8 without experience.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 2000
A recently completed report from the Office of Economic Development describes the county’s agriculture industry as in decline. The numbers of farms are falling. Per-capita farm incomes are falling. And the portion of the local economy made up of agricultural businesses is falling, too.
Several months after a third of the city’s police dispatchers quit the overworked radio room, the Frederick Police Department now stands poised to hire replacements and further boost the radio room staff by about 50 percent. Uniformed officers have been answering the 911 calls and maintaining radio contact with cruisers since two of the department’s six dispatchers resigned.
