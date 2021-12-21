20 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1921
Making their rounds yesterday in a remote mountain section, between Thurmont and Foxville, Miss Florence Garner, public health nurse, and her assistant Miss Maud Wagner, came upon a case of distressing poverty. The case in question included a family of nine — father, mother and seven children, in immediate need of assistance. The family occupies a four-room log house, recently damaged by fire. A portion of the roof burned away and had been repaired by the head of the family. The family lost all of its bed clothing and wearing apparel on the second floor and was very scantly attired when the health nurses arrived. The parents are hard-working and made no complaint of their poverty. Since the fire, the family has been sleeping on straw-stuffed bedticks. Miss Garner stated that it would be real charity to assist this family and anyone having bed clothing or clothing for children they can spare, if sent to her, she will see that it reaches the home.
Frederick had the appearance of wartime yesterday, when a convoy of army trucks arrived in this city and spent the night here. The convoy is on its way from Camp Knox, Louisville, Ky., to Camp Bragg, near Fayettville, N.C. Half of the convoy reached Frederick about 2 o’clock while the other half arrived several hours later. The train is one of the largest seen in this city. There are about 100 vehicles and 260 enlisted men and 11 officers.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1971
Since that first Snowball on Dec. 22, 1952, held at Gambrill Gym on the Hood College campus, the special event has become a spectacle of holiday splendor, characterized by all the dignity and grace of Frederick’s lords and ladies. This year’s event was held Saturday evening at the National Guard Armory.
Good Morning! “The world is now too dangerous for anything but truth, too small for anything but brotherhood.” — Rev. A. Powell Davies
20 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 2001
A fire that broke out about noon Thursday as workers were putting a new roof on the old gymnasium at Thurmont Middle School was extinguished quickly, but smoke prompted officials to dismiss school about 90 minutes early.
More than $860,000 in funding for fire and emergency service radio equipment was approved on a 4-1 vote by the Frederick County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Most of the new money will be used to buy radios and pagers for volunteer fire and rescue workers, said Randy Waesche, director of the county’s Department of Emergency Communications.
The Humane Society of the United States has joined the Frederick County Farm Bureau in offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting deaths of two dairy cows and injury of a third last week near Walkersville. The humane society is adding $2,500 to the $500 already offered by the farm bureau, officials said.
