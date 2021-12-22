100 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1921
Martin L. Van Fossen, Limedale, Ind., formerly of Fair View, this county, and veteran of the Civil War, arrived in the city yesterday and was the guest of the chief of police, a family connection. It was his first trip in 47 years. He informed a Post reporter last night that he noticed many changes, including the disappearance of the City Hotel building, which he used to visit. Mr. Van Fossen was born near Fair View in 1844. His father was a blacksmith of that place.
Briefs from the County Towns: Mountaindale — The gold fish growers in this community have about finished shipping fish for this season. From all reports, the crop was a very good one. Feagaville — Paul Beard has been appointed a railway postal clerk and entered upon his duties on Monday.
King Turkey, the mainstay of the holiday feeds, is scarce in this community, according to statements made by local grocers, who say that they are harder to keep on hand this season than ever before. If there are turkeys in any number around this section, the farmers are holding to them or retailing them themselves, for very few are to be found on Frederick city markets.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1971
If the county builds a new courthouse, it should be located downtown near related facilities and agencies, argue proponents of the Downtown Action Plan for Frederick City. Land downtown is too expensive, and location of a new court facility in the heart of Frederick City will only add to present parking problems, argue opponents of the downtown courthouse location.
Frederick County criminals and careless drivers seem to have taken a Christmas holiday Tuesday. State Police reported one good deed, however. Mrs. Ralph Crummitt of Quinn Road requested assistance for her dog, which caught its leg in a muskrat trap. Tpr. Richard Cook went out to the Crummitts’ home at about 12:45 p.m. and quickly released the dog. Cook wrote in his report, “The dog got up and ran around. Apparently the leg wasn’t broken. My good deed for today ...” he added.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 2001
Critics of a plan to redraw Maryland’s legislative districts Friday focused on the proposal’s failure to increase the number of minorities — racial, ethnic and political — in the General Assembly. Opponents claimed the plan supports white Democrats, despite gains in black population. But Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, part of the five-member panel that drew up the proposal, said it would increase minorities in the legislature after the 2002 elections. “I know it will. I guarantee it will,” he said.
Farmers from eight Maryland counties are eligible for emergency relief loans to help them cope with losses from the drought this summer. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Ann Veneman named 58 counties in Pennsylvania eligible for USDA emergency farm loans due to losses caused by the lack of rain during the growing season. “That means all counties contiguous to the state line are in it, including Frederick County,” said Don Vandrey, director of communications for the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
FREDERICK — Accounting for deadly microbes in the Army’s germ warfare defense laboratory at Fort Detrick was lax during much of the 1990s, according to some former scientists at the post. Supervisors often did not check whether researchers were keeping track of lab materials as required. When they did, some researchers gave them photocopies of old reports, said Richard Crossland, who was laid off in 1997 from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick.
