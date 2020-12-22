100 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1920
A Christmas tree of record-breaking size has been placed in position in the First Baptist Church, of Brunswick, and is now being artistically decorated and electrically lighted for the Christmas entertainment of the Sunday school. Its trunk at base has a diameter of 12 inches; its width at the point of lowest branches is 8 1/2 feet; its height is more than 25 feet. It is a red-heart cedar and perfectly formed.
The State Road Commission is watching market conditions of materials, hopeful that with the coming of the new year, prices will begin to reach a stage where it may begin letting out some of the 40 or 50 contracts that are to be awarded during 1921. The commission has a program before it that calls for the construction of about 150 miles of road, and it will not be satisfied with bids that go beyond the $30,000-a-mile mark.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1970
Turnkey Raymond Lingg turned in his resignation to Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner yesterday and, in parting, accused the sheriff of belligerency and incompetence. “No one could do a good job under him (Baumgartner) because he just doesn’t have the ability to handle the sheriff’s job,” Lingg charged. “He is unfamiliar with the whole administrative part of the jail.”
County commissioners John A. Derr, Donald L. Lewis and Lawrence Dorsey were presented with a map of the Monocacy battlefield and requested to appoint a citizens group to work toward making the Monocacy battlefield a national shrine. Historian Judge Edward Delaplaine, News-Post associate editor Paul Haley and Congressman-elect Goodloe Byron urged the commission to take action to preserve the battlefield. The Monocacy is one of two Civil War battlefields in the state and is “virgin territory” except for that portion which is traversed by I-70 South, according to Haley.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 2000
Good Morning! “Everywhere I go, kids walk around not with books under their arms but with radios up against their heads. Children can’t read or write, but they can memorize whole albums.” — The Rev. Jesse Jackson
To prevent gridlock from making you a Christmas grump, police say that today is the day to stay away from Frederick’s biggest backup — the highways alongside the Francis Scott Key Mall. “From previous years’ experience, the Friday before the holiday is an extremely heavy traffic day” on Md. 85 and Md. 355, said Sgt. Tom Winebrenner of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “Work commuters, mixed with holiday shoppers and folks leaving town for the Christmas holiday, will all meet in this area. Expect long delays.”
