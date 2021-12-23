100 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1921
Skating, the North’s most popular winter sport, may be brought “to the doors” of Frederick countians. Cold weather has arrived, and all that is needed is a huge “sheet of ice” on the edge of the city. One local resident suggested that, in Middle Western towns, municipal fire departments, during cold weather, threw large quantities of water on city parks and vacant lots and made ideal “skating parks.” He suggested that Frederick authorities consider using the Boys’ high school grounds, or some other property near the city, for this purpose.
Evers Wilhide, Thurmont, employed in the Western Maryland Railroad yards, Hagerstown, was seriously injured yesterday when he fell from the top of a passenger coach, which he was painting. His right leg and arm were broken. He is at the Washington County Hospital.
A most remarkable thing about the year 1922 which is shortly to be ushered in with all the fond hopes and joyful promise attending the newborn is that the moon becomes the reigning planet. The News-Post Almanac, among other things, gives this bit of information. This year’s book, just off the press and given free to subscribers calling for them, is consulted on all occasions by farmers and many other persons in Frederick county, when they sow and when they reap, for marrying and giving in marriage, and the various problems of life as they may arise.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1971
A cashier at McCrory’s department store on West Patrick Street was assaulted Wednesday evening by a man who then snatched several 20-dollar bills from the cash register and ran out the door, Frederick City Police said. The man, posing as a customer, struck the cashier with his fist knocking her off balance, police said. Customers in the store were able to give police descriptions of the man. Police are continuing their investigation.
A recent Hood College graduate, now enrolled in law school, became the first women in the nation to be inducted into Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity recently. Maureen McCready, a vivacious brunette who earned a sociology degree from Hood in 1969, was inducted into the John F. Kennedy Inn of the international legal fraternity at American University last week. She entered the Washington College of Law at the university following four years of attendance at Hood.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
