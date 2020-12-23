100 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1920
A force of motorcycle police to patrol the state roads in an effort to stop automobile banditry will be inaugurated at once, Governor Ritchie announced. The new force will be in effect, a state police force, but, because of the necessities of the law, will be under the immediate direction of the automobile commissioner. The present plans include only a comparatively small force of 20 or 30 men. On motorcycles, however, such a force can cover a large amount of territory.
Yesterday, a closed Hudson car, occupied by Mr. and Mrs. James R. Russell of Winchester, Virginia, left the Baltimore State Road at Whip-poor-will Hollow, near New Market, within 100 yards of the spot where Edmund Berger and George Watts met with a fatal accident about a week ago. The Hudson upset after leaving the road.
The 30 ex-service men who are patients in the State Tuberculosis Sanitorium at Sabillasville will be given a Christmas treat through the joint efforts of the Frederick County Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Francis Scott Key Post of the American Legion. Several of the men will spend Christmas at home. Those who remain behind will be presented with packages of candy, cakes, nuts, etc.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1970
Legislation to establish the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historic Park was approved by the Senate Tuesday night and waits only for the President’s signature. “After more than a decade of efforts to preserve and develop this great natural and historical resource, today’s Senate action is deeply gratifying to me and to countless residents and friends of the Potomac Valley,” said Senator Charles McC. Mathias.
Most local store managers say they don’t stock the 39 potentially dangerous toys the federal government has ordered off the market. The toys contain needles, pins, dangerous spikes and sharp wires that could endanger children, according to the Federal Food and Drug Administration. Dolls, stuffed animals and lawn-dart sets are among those listed.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 2000
Mr. Ernest William Ausherman, pioneer land and community developer and founder of Ausherman Construction Co., died Friday, Dec. 22, at Alterra at Whittier in Frederick. He was 82. He started his construction career as a bricklayer. His developments started with Taney and Schley Avenue in the early 1950s, Clover Hill and Wyngate in the 1960s.
A Frederick woman recently tore up a notice she had received for not clearing snow off her downtown Frederick sidewalk, and swore that as someone who pays “very high” taxes, she will not clean sidewalks. The city’s cod management office issued about 35 notices after receiving “numerous” complaints about property owners who had not cleared their sidewalks of snow and ice.
