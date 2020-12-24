100 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1920
Thieves are operating at Buckeystown again. Wednesday night, the store of Mrs. Mary Plant was entered, and a haul of shoes was made. Three times during the past few months, the store of Herbert Grimes was broken into, and cash was stolen each time. While it is believed that the same persons committed all of the robberies, there is no clue as to their identity.
J. Paul Delphey announced yesterday that Earl Troxell, 227 East Third St., was the winner of the $5 gold piece for guessing nearest the weight of the Santa Claus Harley-Davidson outfit. The weight was 909 pounds while Troxell guessed within one pound, placing 908 pounds as the weight.
Jacques de Molay Commandery, No. 4, K.T., of Frederick, is making preparations for its annual Christmas observances. An interesting program has been arranged, including toasts to the Grand Master of the Grand Encampment of the U.S. and the Grand Commander of Maryland, A. LeRoy McCardell.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1970
In a formal resolution Wednesday, the Frederick County Commissioners asked the general assembly to delay implementation of the district court system in this county for one year. Washington County, which with Frederick County is designated district 11, has taken no action on the district court amendment. The decision to postpone the new system was made by the local commissioners “because of the lack of information on the effects of the bill,” according to commissioner John Derr.
An elderly and destitute woman who has lived in a a deteriorating school bus located beside Md. 81 near Thurmont for the past 15 years has received a memorable Christmas gift this year. A Baltimore businessman, who learned of her plight from news stories, has given Mrs. Mae Carbaugh, 74, a house trailer and a guarantee of living expenses for the remainder of her life.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.