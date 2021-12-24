100 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1921
Lawrence Diehlman will again be unable to play “Adeste Fideles” at the grave of his father, Prof. Henry Casper Diehlman, one-time director of music at Mount St. Mary’s College, who is buried in the cemetery at St. Anthony’s. Diehlman is living with relatives in Thurmont. For 32 years, the son went to the grave of his father in the mountain cemetery near Mount St. Mary’s College, and as the music of the bells in the tower of St. Anthony’s church would finish announcing the birth of Christmas day, the music of the flute played by the dutiful son would awake other echoes in the mountain side. The last time he visited the grave was in 1915. Two months later, he was paralyzed and has been unable to visit the cemetery since.
Announcement was made by the Hotel Building Committee that the contract for the steel frame of the new hotel had been awarded to the Bethlehem Bridge Corporation, of Steelton, Pa., a subsidiary company of the Bethlehem Steel Co. Ten of the largest steel companies in the country bid on the work and keen interest was manifested.
At midnight, strains of the old Christmas carol, “Silent Night,” will peal forth from every section of the city. Church bells will ring, and bright lights will suggest the gleam of the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Wise Men to the manager to greet the Christ babe.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1971
Restoration work to the exterior of All Saints’ Episcopal Church is completed, and the church will retain a natural brick appearance after sand blasting and masonry repairs. It is the last of the churches in the “clustered spires”group to have renovation work done and is the only one to revert to the natural brick finish. The brick had been painted white.
Frederick County school children will pay a penny more for a half-pint of milk beginning Jan. 1. School officials said the new prices of 4 cents for white milk and a nickel for chocolate reflect a contract change that occurred in August. The adult price for both kinds of milk will be 10 cents.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 2001
A prominent Frederick couple who put “a lot of heart and soul” into their three-story Victorian home watched Saturday night as a fire heavily damaged the building and destroyed $200,000 worth of belongings. The fire at 905 Rosemont Ave., the home of Kenneth and Colleen Rice, was accidental, caused by a heating unit in the attic, according to State Fire Marshal investigators.
A teenager was rescued Saturday after he was stranded in the framework of a highway bridge, 75 feet above the ground, officials said. A rescuer was lowered by rope to pluck the teen off a concrete column at about 2 p.m., said Kenneth Poole, chief of Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co. He said the teen got stuck while crawling on a steel I-beam beneath the Old Annapolis Road bridge over Linganore Creek.
FREDERICK — In an attempt to make the U.S. biological arsenal more lethal during the Cold War, scientists at Fort Detrick harvested anthrax from the blood of workers who were accidentally infected with the bacteria. The (Baltimore) Sun reported Sunday that the experiments in the 1950s and 1960s were based on knowledge that anthrax becomes more powerful after infecting an animal and growing in its body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.