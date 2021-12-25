SATURDAY

100 Years Ago

Dec. 25, 1921

This date was Sunday and Christmas. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday or holiday editions at this time.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 25, 1971

This date was Christmas. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.

20 Years Ago

Dec. 25, 2001

This date was Christmas. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.

SUNDAY

100 Years Ago

Dec. 26, 1921

This date was the Christmas holiday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 26, 1971

This date is a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

20 Years Ago

Dec. 26, 2001

In the final days of Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes’ administration, the pressure is on the city to pay a developer more than $380,000 for questionable work on the Monocacy Boulevard project based on a two-year-old “handshake deal.” “There has been some bullying going on,” said a city officials speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s an 11th-hour effort, and somebody is trying hard to push it through.” The official denied to identify the source of the bullying.

Like millions of Americans, Mike Welch and his family enjoyed Christmas with a dove atop their tree and a turkey on their table. But that’s not all. Mr. Welch’s holiday season took flight with thousands more birds as part of a century-old wildlife conservation effort. He participates in the Christmas Bird Count, or CBC, an annual tally by the National Audubon Society and regional groups to gauge trends in bird populations across the nation.

Santa Claus couldn’t have brought a better gift for Pippa Warnke. Ms. Warnke’s boy was the first of two babies to arrive at Frederick Memorial Hospital on Christmas Day. But neither the stork nor Santa had any part in it. Gabriel Phillip William Schiano-Dicola was born at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday. His mother didn’t expect him to come on Christmas Day but rather on New Year’s Day, although she wasn’t complaining about his early arrival Tuesday evening.

