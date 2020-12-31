100 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 1970
Five area couples received special Christmas presents this year as the stork, accompanied by Father Christmas, visited the maternity ward at Frederick Memorial Hospital bringing with them four bundles of pink and one wrapped in blue. Milissa Lynn Grim was born at 2:58 a.m. Friday morning thus making her the first Christmas 1970 baby born at the hospital.
The proposed Frederick County master plan will be presented to the State Roads Commission for review in late January and will again go before the public early in February. Several major changes, particularly in the Rocky Springs area traversed by the Frederick City outer circumferential, have been made. The concept of the plan is to connect all regional centers with Frederick City by through highways or freeways.
Stanley Thomas Virts, former mayor of Brunswick, died Thursday at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born in Loudoun County, Va., July 22, 1892, he was a son of Frank and Effie Virts. He was a retired machinist in the B&O shops.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 2000
Good Morning! "No democracy is possible without friction." — Nicholas von Hoffmann
BOSTON (AP) — As celestial events go, it was no Star of Bethlehem. But skywatchers in much of North America were treated Monday to a rarity, a partial solar eclipse on Christmas Day. People in the Northeast saw the moon blot out as much as 60 percent of the sun around midday. The solar disc looked like a yellow crescent.
