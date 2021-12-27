100 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1921
The needs of Friends Creek school in Emmitsburg district, the most mountainous school section in the county, are most forcibly set forth in a letter to The Post written by Morris Clark, a 13-year-old pupil in the seventh grade at that institution of learning. This school, Beulah Weldon teacher, is described by the youthful writer as being without lights of any kind. There is but one map of the United States in the school, he says, and none of South America, Europe, Asia, Africa or Australia.
About 84 Knights Templar participated in the annual Christmas services of Jacques de Molay Commandery, No. 4, Knights Templar, in the Masonic Temple on Christmas day at 12 o’clock. The services were impressive and elaborate.
New York — The gates of Ellis Island swung open, freeing more than 1,000 aliens, detained under the immigration quota law, so that they might spend Christmas with friends and relatives in the “land of promise.” They will be at liberty for 90 days, under an order issued in Washington by Secretary of Labor Davis, but must return at the end of that time for deportation. Commissioner Tod said he did not know the motive for Secretary Davis’ release order nor plans of the government regarding ultimate disposition of the men and women freed. Under the law, most of them would not be admissable until the fiscal year opening next July. None of them should have been brought to this country, Commissioner Todd said, placing the blame for their condition on steamship companies.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1971
Unlike last year’s holiday, a fatal Christmas eve car accident marred the weekend on Frederick County roads. A 24-year-old Virginia driver burned to death in his car after it struck a tree off Holter Road two miles north of Jefferson Friday at 7:25 p.m., police said. Investigating Tfc. F.R. Milburn attributed the accident to speed and driver error.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 2001
The day after Christmas, Frederick shoppers seemed to be more concerned about capitalizing on store sales than returning or exchanging gifts — the perfect scenario for store managers, who wanted to rid the shelves of merchandise and help fill the financial void left by a slumping economy in 2001.
A 188-acre transfer to Clover Ridge LLC from the Denton Garst family completes the sale of that large farm, part of which was sold earlier this year to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore. The $3,694,500 transfer was completed Nov. 16 and included 188.58 acres. Marvin Ausherman of Clover Ridge LLC could not be reached. In May the archdiocese announced it would establish the new 1,200-seat St. Katharine Drexel Parish and an expanded St. John’s Regional Catholic School on 25 acres carved out of the Opossumtown Pike farm.
