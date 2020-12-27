100 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1920
The expected passage of the Siegel Reapportionment bill means that Maryland will have seven Representatives in the House after this Congress, instead of the six it has had many years, and that the next Legislature will have on its hands a tremendous fight over the drawing of new district lines. For it will be possible to draw the new district lines in such a way as to give a marked advantage to one party or the other in the election of Representatives for the next 10 years.
The building of the new 14-foot macadam street, from Potomac avenue to D street on Ninth avenue, New York hill, Brunswick, 1,103 yards in length is the latest evidence of what can be done in the way of hard road building. This road winds around what is familiarly known in Brunswick as New York hill, and gives the first hard road or street outlet to that section of the town.
The "full moon" on Christmas night, the 25th, recalls a Christmas superstition, which has been handed down to us through the lapse of the ages. "If Christmas comes during the waning moon we shall have a very good year, and if nearer to the full moon the better." If this be so, then the man in the moon will smile on us the next year.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 2000
The mayor, town council members and the city administrator went house-hunting Thursday night. The officials, who split up into two teams, were out to find the house with the best Christmas decorations. They found it on Brunswick Street — the home of Robert and Cathy Dawson. The Dawsons won $100.
About 900 tons of waste enter the Frederick County landfill every day, six days a week. What happens to that trash, which includes municipal or "sanitary" waste and rubble from construction projects, is a question the Frederick County Commissioners are now facing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.