100 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1921
Police department posters bearing a photograph of 14-year-old Mildred Main, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Charles W. Main, Wisner street, who has been missing from her home for almost two weeks, will be printed. It is thought by the authorities that the girl has either gone or been taken to Baltimore, and the police there will be asked to cooperate with the sheriff here in an effort to find her.
A consolidation of the bread department of the G.L. Baking Company with that of Garber’s Modern Bakery, Market street at Fifth, becomes effective January 1, according to an announcement made yesterday. The name of the firm will be changed to the Garber Baking Company, and will be incorporated, the incorporations being Glenn O. Garber, Marion S. Miller and James H. Gambrill Jr. Mr. Garber will be president and and treasurer of the new company. The factory will be equipped with complete automatic bread-making machinery of the latest type.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1971
Until four years ago, the congregation of St. Stephens Chapel attended church in Thurmont. Today the chapel is for sale. Since congregation moved to Harriet Chapel, the church has been partially modernized and has been used an an antique store.
Sherman Hanson Boone, husband of Mrs. A. Willetta Boone, Frederick, died Monday morning at the Montevue Home. Boone was a member of the Frederick City Police Department, being appointed a police officer in June of 1942, and retiring in August of 1966 with the rank of Detective Sergeant after serving as an outstanding police officer.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 2001
The state Department of Juvenile Justice will close, in the next six months, 158 of the 206 beds at the Victor Cullen Center, leaving open the possibility that the Sabillasville reform school would serve up to 48 “difficult-to-place, high-needs” juveniles, state officials said Thursday. Cullen and its operator, Youth Services International, have weathered months of controversies over staffing shortages, mismanagement and abuses against the juveniles held there. In August, YSI repaid the state $600,000 on its $8 million annual payment for failure to live up to its contract.
Although five years have passed since the body of 15-year-old Stacy Hoffmaster was found in southeast Frederick woods, the investigation by Frederick police remains ongoing. “We are still pursuing the leads we get and believe there is a very real possibility that information is out there that could help us solve this case,” said Lt. Tom Chase of the Frederick Police Department.
