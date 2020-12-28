100 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1920
Maryland’s state police force is becoming a reality. Automobile Commissioner E. Austin Baughman, who, in accordance with the plans of Governor Ritchie, is to build up a state patrol with his motorcycle squad of traffic officers as a nucleus has selected the first three of the 20 or more men to be sworn in for this work. All three of the selections are veterans of the late war.
Stricken with apoplexy a few days ago at the bedside of her ill brother, whom she had been nursing, Mrs. Virginia Ray, 67 years old, died suddenly at the home of her brother, Ray Smith, in Brunswick, immediately after the fatal stroke. Two days later, her ill brother Albert N. Smith, 68 years old, succumbed.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1970
John England Williams Sr., 53, well-known dairy farmer of Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, was killed by a bull in a farm accident Saturday. Williams was found by the herdsmen.
The snow was a little late but still in time for a white Christmas to Frederick County. The first flakes began to fall in the county shortly after 8 p.m. Christmas day. The local weatherman reported 1.9 inches of snow, total, covering the ground near Frederick.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 2000
A forthcoming report on Frederick Municipal Airport safety is expected to spell out city plans to buy interests in about 40 private properties and to cut trees spread over 70 acres, including areas on the banks of the Monocacy River.
Four years after the body of 15-year-old Stacy Lynn Hoffmaster was found bound, nude and strangled in a patch of southeast Frederick woods, Frederick police are investigating whether Elmer Spencer Jr. may have been involved in the unsolved crime. Spencer, now charged in last month’s slaying of 9-year-old Christopher Ausherman in a dugout at McCurdy Field, was out of jail and in the area when Stacy was reported missing by her mother, Vickie Hoffmaster, on Oct. 1, 1996, police said. On Oct. 8, 1996, a week after Stacy was reported missing, Frederick police arrested Spencer when they found him assaulting a woman in her 20s in a shack in the woods near Hood College, according to charging documents at the Frederick County Courthouse.
