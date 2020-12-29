100 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1920
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker seized 232 quarts of old Kentucky whiskey from a disabled high-powered Buick automobile at the Ideal Garage yesterday. The car carrying the liquor was in charge of a young man giving his name as J. H. DeLott and claiming to be from Philadelphia. Three internal revenue officers arrived soon after the whiskey was seized, and it was reported at the jail early this morning that DeLott will be taken to Baltimore today.
M.T. McFatridge, boilermaker of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Company, stationed at Brunswick, was run down by an engine in the yards last evening and seriously injured. He was sent to the Frederick City Hospital early this morning, it is believed his condition is serious.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1970
“We’re running over with cats and dogs,” said a representative of the Frederick County Humane Society in a meeting Monday with the county commissioners. A Humane Society delegation told the county officials that more space than is presently available at the shelter on Gas House Pike is needed. The shelter handled 520 dogs and 434 cats during the month of August alone, seriously overloading the facility’s 15 cages and 10 runs.
The Walkersville Invitational was cancelled last night following a fracas between members of the Howard County basketball team and former Walkersville students. It is the second tournament to be cancelled in two weeks. The Brunswick Invitational was cancelled Dec. 18 following a fight between Brunswick and Harpers Ferry players.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 2000
Weeks after completion of a $3 million facelift and a grand re-opening ceremony, Frederick’s Montgomery Ward will close along with the company’s other 249 stores. The news caught regular shoppers of the Frederick Town Mall store by surprise. Montgomery Ward Inc. helped pioneer American retailing.
Truck traffic through the new industrial corridor in east Frederick rumbled nonstop down Monocacy Boulevard for the first time Thursday with the opening of the bridge over the Monocacy River. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bridge, Mayor Jim Grimes and a host of city officials and business leaders braved freezing temperatures to witness the bridge’s inauguration.
