100 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1921
The new dollars now in process of coinage are expected to be available for circulation about December and will not bear a broken sword, Director Baker, of the mint, announced today. Two designs for the dollars, which mark the first change in the American silver dollar in 25 years, were submitted, Mr. Baker said. One design showed the American eagle clutching a broken sword, but the other omitted the broken sword. The latter has been accepted and approved, the director said. The new dollars, in their design, will portray the advent of peace and be symbolic of the new era upon which the nation, through the Armament Conference, is entering, Treasury officials said.
Struck by a boat carried on an automobile, Harry Hooper, an aged resident of East Church street extended, and for many years employed at the Ox Fibre Brush Company, sustained serious injury. Hooper was walking along the side of the road toward his home when an automobile containing Elmer and Howard Stockman, East Seventh street, came from the opposite direction carrying a canoe which had been placed crosswise on the machine. The edge of the canoe struck Mr. Hooper on the back of the head, knocking him over on his face. Pedestrians ran to his rescue and pulled him out from in front of another machine which was directly behind the Stockman car.
Research by doctors at the University of Illinois say there seems to be little basis for the belief that coins bear any close relation to the spread of disease. “It has been stated that money is a very dangerous article of commerce since it is handled by all sorts of persons and because it usually moves to quickly from one person to another,” according to their report. “... but this does not seem to be the case. It seems the very metals from which the coins are made act to destroy the bacteria which reach the coins. ... These findings, however, do not justify holding coins in the mouth while the hands are serving other purposes.”
50 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1971
The mayor of the town from which Frederick City’s founding father, John Thomas Schley, emigrated more than 200 years ago is visiting in Frederick. Mayor Karlfried Kuhn of Morzheim, Germany, made his visit official by presenting to Frederick Mayor E. Paul Magaha a picture and newly published book about Morzheim. In return, Mayor Magaha presented to Mayor Kuhn one of the city’s reprints of the old lithograph of Frederick.
The county commissioners recently approved a $10.7 million school construction budget request for fiscal year 1973, revising two projects and deleting one other from the Board of Education’s original request. In a meeting last Monday, the county officials instructed the board of education to revise its $10.8 million, 14-project request. The revision, approved by the commissioners Thursday and made public this week, deleted a request for $86,000 to plan a new administration building.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 2001
Local publisher George Dredden wasn’t alone Friday when he wished for an upswing in the economy and peace on earth in 2002. Area business people listed a thriving economy as their No. 1 concern in the new year. “All of America does better with a flourishing economy,” said Mr. Dredden, who also is a board member of Frederick County Bank. “There are way too many people out of work, and these jobs, in many instances, are not coming back. The economy needs to grow to create new jobs.”
A disgruntled employee takes his grudge against the boss and puts her name and phone number on a pornographic Internet site. Shortly, her phone starts ringing with callers making lewd remarks to a woman they think is a prostitute. What crime did the employee commit? In Maryland, none at all. That might change if state lawmakers support a proposal by Delegate Louise Snodgrass, R-Frederick/Washington. Ms. Snodgrass said she would submit a bill in the 2002 General Assembly to make it illegal to post on the Internet someone else’s personal information for the purpose of harassing them. The proposal stems from a case involving a female and male employees of the Department of Natural Resources.
