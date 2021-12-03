100 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1921
Students at the Girls’ high school are not taking to bobbed hair with the enthusiasm shown in high schools of the larger cities, according to Prof. Charles H. Remsberg, principal. “While I have not taken particular notice of how the girls dress their hair,” Professor Remsberg said to a reporter of The Post yesterday, “I feel perfectly safe in saying that there are only a few girls attending classes here who wear their hair bobbed. The attitude of the girls seems to be that bobbed hair is a passing fad.”
Frederick’s shade trees, long neglected, chopped down when in “the way,” and trimmed at random, will receive expert “treatment” in a city-wide survey to be conducted under the auspices of State Forester F.W. Besley, Baltimore.
Farmers of Frederick county seem disposed to doubt the practicality of adopting the eight-hour-day system on the farm. The idea seems simply preposterous to tillers of the soil from all sections of the county. When asked about it, Aaron Staley, near O’Possumtown replies: “I don’t know whether an eight-hour-day should be adopted in Frederick county. I hardly think so. Some kinds of work are bound to keep the farmer longer than eight hours. I would say the farmer’s day the year round should average about 10 hours.”
50 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1971
“A new approach to an old problem” — providing adequate sewers and sewage treatment for Frederick County — was outlined Thursday before an open meeting of the Metropolitan Commission at the Red Horse Steak House. Thomas D. McKewen, director, Maryland Environmental Service, announced that the Monocacy River Basin has been chosen to serve as the service’s pilot project to devise a model river basin plan for the state.
The State Roads Commission gave assurances to Frederick County’s legislative delegation and the County Commissioners that no work will be done on U.S. 15 from the Catoctin Furnace area north until “the people have been given an opportunity to know what is going on.” The SRC officials also revealed a proposal to start any construction on the dualization of U.S. 15 in the northern extremities of the county at the Pennsylvania State Line and then work sequentially southward. Work in this area was to start at Catoctin Furnace. The change will hopefully give time for the controversy involving the historic Catoctin Furnace to be resolved.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 2001
A rally in Woodsboro on Saturday by a self-styled property-rights organization drew about 500 supporters, including federal, state and local officials, but critics called the group a well-oiled political machine in league with developers. Defenders of Citizens’ Rights Inc., which formed months ago during a battle against Frederick County government’s now-abandoned proposals to downzone land, held the rally at the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co.’s activities building.
A small animal, probably a squirrel, caused a power outage that affected about 1,600 customers for more than three hours Sunday morning, said Allegheny Power spokesman Guy Fletcher. The animal got into the Middletown substation and somehow caused an equipment problem, he said.
