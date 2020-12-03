100 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1920
Following a meeting of the State Roads Commission in Baltimore yesterday, Chairman J.N. Mackall and D. Charles Winebrener present, Attorney General Armstrong passed an order condemning the Frederick-Woodsboro turnpike, generally known as the North Market street pike, which is the only highway in the state having a tollgate. The object of the condemnation on part of the commission is to get a valuation on the road. It is said that the directors of the turnpike company have thus far declined to set a price on the property.
Old Santa’s mail is beginning to get heavy. A number of letters from good little boys and girls have been forwarded to his post office address at the North Pole, all of which will reach him in time. Today, the following letter was sent to Santa: “Dear Santa, Please bring me one more dollie that goes to sleep, a sled, a cooking set, a cow that moos. Love to your from Lena Mae Hahn. Also a box of paints.”
50 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1970
The Board of Education approved final plans for an addition to the East Frederick Elementary School that will raise the school’s capacity to 210 pupils at an estimated cost of $323,000. Board member J. O’Neil Jenkins was the only dissenter, stating that “the school should never have been built at that location” because of its position directly in the glide pattern of the Frederick Municipal Airport.
One of the world’s foremost cancer researchers, who makes his home in Ijamsville, was honored yesterday in the nation’s capital for “distinguished service to the government of the United States and the American people.” Dr. Robert J. Huebner, chief of the Viral Carcinogenesis Branch of the National Cancer Institute, was one of five winners of the 1970 Rockefeller Public Service Award, the highest privately-sustained honor for American career civil servants. The award carries with it a $10,000 tax-free cash grant.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
