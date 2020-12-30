100 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1920
James E. Rowe, president of the Frederick County Fish and Game Association, has received a letter from the Washington County Game Association pledging hearty cooperation in the formation of a federation of the fish and game associations of Western Maryland. Three counties, Frederick, Washington and Carroll favor the plan, with Montgomery and Allegany counties to hear from.
The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company has completed a number of improvements on the lines, which provide current for Frederick, which it is believed will afford more satisfactory light and power from Millville, West Virginia, through Brunswick and Jefferson to Frederick, has been completed and was given its final testing out Saturday. This line is 25 miles long.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1970
Should Frederick County extend its conventional 180-day school-use academic year to a 12-month, year-round program? More than a year ago, the Frederick County and City Taxpayers League proposed that such a move be considered as an economic attempt to cut the soaring costs of school building construction and educational programming.
Forty-nine young horsemen braved chilling winds Tuesday to participate in the fifth annul Junior Day of the New Market Hounds. Junior Day, which occurs during both the Thanksgiving and Christmas school holidays, gives the younger members of the area pony clubs an opportunity to ride in a hunt complete with hounds and fox.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 2000
Thirty years ago, in Frederick County, the sheriff’s wife was expected to cook meals for the jail inmates. The sheriff, or his chief deputy, was the security for the county’s sole Circuit Court courtroom. How times change. Today, 30 employees of the sheriff’s judicial section use computers and remote control cameras to track traffic inside the county courthouse, which now has four Circuit Court courtrooms. Six constables travel the county’s roads, serving an estimated 550 civil papers per week.
Frederick braced for a wintry onslaught as meteorologists predicted snow, as deep as 3 to 6 inches, carpeting the county.
