100 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1921
The Christmas story and four of the best known and best loved Christmas Carols will be illustrated with beautifully colored lantern slides in the Sunday school room of Grace Reformed church Friday evening.
An old-time butchering was held on the farm of I.C. Delauter at Harmony Grove on Tuesday, December 2. Five porkers weighing 2,300 lbs. were killed.
C. Thomas Kemp advertisement: Furs! Who does not admire them? What woman or child who does not revel in wearing them? Lynx, Red and Grey Fox, Wolf, Mink, Squirrel, O’Possum, etc. fashioned into Scarfs, Collars, Stoles, Capes, Chokers and Muffs of rare beauty.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1971
Two New England men, picked up by Frederick City Police Tuesday night, were charged Wednesday with homicide and armed robbery in connection with a murder-robbery in eastern Baltimore. Reuben Kaufman, 48, was shot and killed Monday evening in his B&F Liquor Store on Pulaski Highway by three armed men who left with $240. Frederick City detectives arrested Adelbert Grondin, 21, of Hartford, Conn., and John McCormack, 22, of Gloucester, Mass., in connection with the crime, at the Barbara Fritchie Motel, West Patrick Street. Grondin and McCormack gave their names as George McCarthy and David Cook. Baltimore County Police had initiated an intensive search for the two men. Motels and hotels along U.S. 40 and Interstate 70 were warned of them and given their descriptions.
In a speech before Rotarians Wednesday, Planning Director Lawrence Johnson discussed community growth and development while suggesting necessary changes to cope with population growth in the new year. Johnson said figures indicate increasingly large numbers of persons are moving to Frederick County to escape high taxes and secure a safer environment for their families.
Spotlight on Speed, with Don Haines: While there isn’t much going on in the racing world right now, I have come up with some one-liners about what’s in store for next year. Denny Brightwell of New Market is building a super street sleeper. He just bought a 454 cid engine from a race car and plans to run it on the street in his ’56 Chevy. Don Garlets is building a new radical dragster. A mid-engine car with an aerodynamic body on a 140-inch wheelbase. Funny car owner-driver Charlie Scott from Highland, Md., in Howard County, is looking for some capable team to take over the reigns and run the car next year. The boys out at Frederick Performance want to run the Hemi-powered Mustang, but business pressures may prevent it, and the car may be up for grabs.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
