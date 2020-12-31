100 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1920
The Board of Aldermen at their next monthly meeting, the third Wednesday in January, will be asked to pass the “milk” ordinance, placed before the Board last July. The Chamber of Commerce has approved of the ordinance. The proposed new law provides, among other things, that dealers must take out permits to sell milk or cream within the city limits, with each permit to cost $2. That wagons or vehicles from which milk is sold shall have printed or painted on both sides in a conspicuous place the name of the owner and the number of the owner’s permit.
The largest horse sale ever held in this county will take place on Tuesday, January 4, at 10 o’clock at the exchange stables of C.E. Culler, 53 South Market street. At this sale about 250 head of horses and mules will be put up for public sale. The horses to be sold come from Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and some of the finest livestock in these states will be offered at this sale.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1970
On Jan. 6, the City of Frederick will revive a post-holiday custom: burning of the greens. Christmas trees and other greens will be buried in a large bonfire at Husky Park behind the fairgrounds. Mayor E. Paul Magaha, in announcing the ceremonies, said that the large number of requests from Fredericktonians had led to the revivial.
Weathermen last night predicted a 90 percent chance of snow today with lingering snow tomorrow, and, if they were correct, we will be celebrating New Year’s with the white stuff again this year.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
