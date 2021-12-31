100 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1921
Happy New Year! Today is the last day of the old year. At midnight bells will ring forth and whistles will shriek a welcome to the New Year. Old 1921, with its joys and sorrows, will add another page in the volume of time that has come and gone.
H.J. Krise, 82 years old, proprietor of the Krise Millinery, North Market street, made a narrow escape from serious injuries Tuesday when he fell going to an upstairs room. Two lighted lamps, which Mr. Krise was carrying at the time, dropped to the floor, one of them exploding and throwing burning oil over Mr. Krise. His housekeeper was going up the steps behind Mr. Krise and was carrying a coal-oil stove for her bedroom. Mr. Krise lost his footing and fell almost back to the bottom of the stairs.
Frederick probably holds the record for having the two oldest fruitcakes, pieces of which are in the possession of some of the greatest men in this country and also some of the greatest men in foreign countries. The cakes, which are the property of Singleton T. Stull, 619 North Market street, were baked in 1872-73, nearly 50 years ago, by the late Mrs. Stull. Only two small pieces are now in the possession of Mr. Stull, most of the cakes having been sent to a large number of prominent men. A few days ago, Mr. Stull sent a piece of one of the fruit cakes to Charles E. Hughes, Secretary of State. About two weeks ago Marshal Foch, of France, Generalissimo of the Allied armies during the World War was sent a piece, but as yet the Marshal has not acknowledged receipt of the remembrance. Mr. Hughes’ acknowledgement was received Thursday.
Practically every farm in Frederick county (3,817) can be traced back to the original land patent registered when it was granted by the proprietary governors of Maryland as an inducement to Europeans to emigrate to the “new world.” Beginning this morning, The Post will conduct a series of stories, one weekly, describing farm names and, if possible, tracing the “lineage” to the original land patent.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1971
Frederick County Schools Superintendent Dr. John L. Carnochan feels the school system must become more flexible in coming years, with an increasing emphasis on individualization. A state board of education committee, on which Carnochan serves, will present a report in January that will recommend that high school graduation standards be made more liberal. If adopted, it will allow students to earn a high school diploma in different ways and make completion of high school less dependent on time spent in classes and more dependent on the quality of work completed.
Yes, Virginia. ... It was a good Christmas, but it was the last-minute shoppers that made the difference for local merchants. Last-minute shopping was reportedly exceptionally good at Penney’s on North Market Street as well as Montgomery Ward located in the new Frederick Towne Mall.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 2001
The Urbana High School band, music to the ears of its school’s elite football team, will march in Miami this week amid the University of Maryland madness. After taking the field all season as the Urbana Hawks rolled to a state championship, the band will perform on Wednesday at halftime of the Orange Bowl, featuring the Maryland Terrapins.
At the Orange Bowl, Jason Frankel won’t have to come out of his shell to have a good time. He’ll go into it. Mr. Frankel, a 21-year-old Walkersville resident, will don a costume and serve as the mascot for the Maryland Terrapins football team. Mr. Frankel has played The Terrapin for all of Maryland’s sports teams during the past two years, and he’s thoroughly enjoyed the role. His shtick includes crowd surfing at football games, shooting free throws at basketball games and clowning around with mascots from opposing teams.
